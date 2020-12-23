Dwayne Haskins will take special COVID precautions at practices this week; teammates accept his apology

ASHBURN - Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins will take additional precautions this week to protect teammates in the event he contracts COVID-19.

Haskins was at a birthday party on Sunday night with several people who had flown in from out-of-state to attend. None of the attendees wore masks.

He was allowed to return to practice on Wednesday with a plan approved by the NFL, which included daily rapid-result testing on arrival at the facility, and wearing a facemask and face shield while practicing.

"We’ve seen all those teams where one guy goes down and it knocks other guys down like a domino effect," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "We don’t want that to happen with anybody. But specifically, in this case where there might be an at-risk situation, we’re just paying a little more attention to that."

The NFL has already moved most team meetings online, so Haskins will be able to participate in those like normal.

During a team meeting on Wednesday, Haskins apologized to the team. He also apologized individually to coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Alex Smith.