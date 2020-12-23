Dwayne Haskins will take special COVID precautions at practices this week; teammates accept his apology

ASHBURN - Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins will take additional precautions this week to protect teammates in the event he contracts COVID-19.
Haskins was at a birthday party on Sunday night with several people who had flown in from out-of-state to attend. None of the attendees wore masks.
He was allowed to return to practice on Wednesday with a plan approved by the NFL, which included daily rapid-result testing on arrival at the facility, and wearing a facemask and face shield while practicing.
"We’ve seen all those teams where one guy goes down and it knocks other guys down like a domino effect," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said. "We don’t want that to happen with anybody. But specifically, in this case where there might be an at-risk situation, we’re just paying a little more attention to that."
The NFL has already moved most team meetings online, so Haskins will be able to participate in those like normal.
During a team meeting on Wednesday, Haskins apologized to the team. He also apologized individually to coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Alex Smith.
"He and I have actually talked probably, gosh, five or six times in the last two days," Rivera said. "We’ve had some really good conversations about it. The thing that I appreciated was that he took responsibility and was very forthright. I think as we go forward, that’s the thing that we’re looking for: If you make a mistake, you have to step up and you have to take responsibility."
Haskins was given the option of addressing the media and chose to do so, reading a statement of apology and then taking questions.
He said he took full responsibility for his actions, and said he knew his next chance was likely to be his last in Washington (Haskins had already been fined once this year for violating COVID protocols).
“It was hard, but when you mess up you have to be able to admit it, and that’s what I had to do," he said.
Rivera said the NFL signed off on the $40,000 fine that was given to Haskins, and no further punishment is expected from the league - the fine is the largest given to a player for COVID reasons this season.
Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff said he had no interest in dwelling on the past and was ready to move forward with Haskins behind center.
"He was wholehearted about his apology," Scherff said. "He made a mistake and he owned up to it. We're moving on from here.
"He's going to come out and he's going to have a chip on his shoulder, and we trust in him."
Haskins is officially the team's second-string quarterback, but started last week because Smith continues to battle a strained right calf.
Smith was at Wednesday's practice and did limited exercises, but Haskins took the snaps during full-team work.
Smith's status will once again come down to how he feels later in the week.
"I’m doing every single thing I can to make sure that happens," Smith said of being able to play. "There is a progression there as the week goes on. I felt like today went well. I’ve still got some treatment to get and to keep going. Then, it’s on to tomorrow.”
Running back Antonio Gibson was also back at practice, an encouraging sign after he missed the last two games with turf toe.
