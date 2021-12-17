Eagles-Washington game rescheduled for Tuesday night in Philadelphia as NFL discusses relaxing COVID rules

The Washington Football Team will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday night at 7 p.m., a postponement that gives Washington the opportunity to field a full roster after a major COVID outbreak this week.
On Friday, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke tested positive, leaving the team without a viable quarterback for this weekend's game because backup Kyle Allen also tested positive earlier in the week.
Washington coach Ron Rivera said of the 22 players who have tested positive, at least 80% are vaccinated and fully asymptomatic, and continue to work out on their own in the hopes of returning to action quickly.
The NFL and the NFL Players' Association were continuing to negotiate over modifying the league's protocols on Friday evening in light of evolving knowledge about the omicron variant that seems to be sweeping through the league.
Those discussions include not testing players until they show symptoms, to allow asymptomatic players to continue playing on Sundays, when the league believes the risk of transmission is low-to-nonexistent, especially in outdoor environments.
That would be paired with a permanent switch to Zoom meetings for the rest of the season.
Without certainty for Tuesday's game, though, Rivera moved quickly to add a number of players to the roster, including a new quarterback.
That led to an extended Friday practice with a fresh face - longtime NFL quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who filled in for Rivera's Carolina Panthers late in 2018 when Heinicke and Allen were both injured, as well as starter Cam Newton.
"Garrett's a guy we're familiar with," Rivera said. "We had him in Carolina, he knows the system, and he gives us options."
The team's three quarterbacks are Gilbert, who arrived in time for Friday's practice, Jordan Ta'amu, who was with the team briefly in the preseason, and Kyle Shurmur, who has been the team's practice squad quarterback all season but may not have the trust of the coaching staff to play in a "real game," as Rivera put it Friday.
On Friday afternoon, a face from the past re-emerged to offer his services if necessary.
"Washington needs a QB?" tweeted Robert Griffin III. "If you love storylines, going back would be a sensational one."
There's already a reunion in the books for Tuesday night's game, with Philadelphia expecting to play pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan, who owns Washington's sack record.
Eagles players took to social media on Friday afternoon to express their displeasure that their schedule was inconvenienced by an outbreak in Washington.
Philly now has a tight turnaround to face the New York Giants the following week, as the Eagles (6-7) and Washington (6-7) continue to jockey for the final NFC playoff spots.
However, Washington found itself in a similar situation last year, with a game against the Steelers moved a day because of an outbreak in Baltimore that impacted their previous game.
