Eagles-Washington game rescheduled for Tuesday night in Philadelphia as NFL discusses relaxing COVID rules

That led to an extended Friday practice with a fresh face - longtime NFL quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who filled in for Rivera's Carolina Panthers late in 2018 when Heinicke and Allen were both injured, as well as starter Cam Newton.

"Garrett's a guy we're familiar with," Rivera said. "We had him in Carolina, he knows the system, and he gives us options."

The team's three quarterbacks are Gilbert, who arrived in time for Friday's practice, Jordan Ta'amu, who was with the team briefly in the preseason, and Kyle Shurmur, who has been the team's practice squad quarterback all season but may not have the trust of the coaching staff to play in a "real game," as Rivera put it Friday.

On Friday afternoon, a face from the past re-emerged to offer his services if necessary.

"Washington needs a QB?" tweeted Robert Griffin III. "If you love storylines, going back would be a sensational one."

There's already a reunion in the books for Tuesday night's game, with Philadelphia expecting to play pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan, who owns Washington's sack record.