Eight years after a triumphant playoff win in Washington, Russell Wilson still has lots to accomplish in the NFL

“And to really love each other through the process after all these years is really — that’s what you hope to have happen, and both people have to have their act together so they can communicate on a really high level and withstand all the challenges and the hurdles that you deal with, and the setbacks and the heartbreaks and the championships and all that.”

Washington’s coach-quarterback duo for that 2013 playoff game, Mike Shanahan and Robert Griffin III, have both long since moved on.

Carroll and Wilson both felt the same way this week when asked about that playoff game — they said it didn’t build something so much as reveal it.

“To win a great game like that, and it was a great team effort, I remember that, I think those moments help dictate and help show what kind of player you’re going to be throughout your career,” Wilson said. “I’ve always looked forward to the challenges.”

Carroll concurred.

“I don’t think that you can hope to have a guy be this successful unless he’s got great character and great competitiveness,” the coach said. “It’s so trying. It’s so challenging to stay on top of this. The handful of guys that are the ones that are really the iconic quarterbacks, they’ve got so much substance to them, and they have to.”