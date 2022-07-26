'Electric fastball' powering Squirrels' Waites through Giants system

To Cole Waites, it was the best possible move he could’ve made.

Waites, throughout college and into his first season of pro ball in the Giants organization, was predominantly a starter. It was a role that suited him well — particularly in school, at West Alabama, where he set a program record with 282 strikeouts over three seasons.

But, as it has turned out, the bullpen has suited him even better.

The Giants moved him there after his rookie season in 2019. The change allowed Waites to press the gas down fully, and unleash the heat he had to hold back over longer outings as a starter.

“I like to try to throw as hard as I can,” Waites said.

And out of the bullpen he can. Waites serves primarily in late-inning relief now, typically going one inning per outing. The short stints allow him to let it fly.

Waites’ velocity now hovers where he used to top out at before he moved to the bullpen, in the high 90s. The fastest he’s touched is 100.6 miles per hour.

The righty’s fastball is so potent that Baseball America rated it the best fastball in the entire Giants minor league system before this season.

Waites received his first Double-A promotion, to the Flying Squirrels, in June and has performed well over the past month.

“I think it’s just the intensity. … No matter the situation, you see him have the intensity and the confidence, like from pitch 1, that he’s ready to go and attack the hitter,” Flying Squirrels pitching coach Paul Oseguera said, of what has made Waites effective as a reliever.

Waites, a native of Lawrenceville, Ga., has always wanted to be a pitcher. It was something his father, Chuck, helped steer him toward.

Waite’s father was a catcher growing up and loved the chess match that goes on between each pitcher and catcher from pitch to pitch.

“So I think that’s why I love it so much,” said Waites, who Baseball America rates the No. 19 overall prospect in the Giants organization..

As Waites progressed, he struggled with secondary pitches which he said forced him to have to excel with his fastball.

And despite the fact that Waites, at Archer (Ga.) High School, was a member of the Georgia Top 100 team in 2015 and was honorable mention all-county in 2016, he had little college interest. He received just two offers, from West Alabama and from a junior college.

West Alabama, a Division II program in Livingston, Ala., helped Waites progress from a physical standpoint once he got on campus. He added about 50 pounds in his freshman year — he was 155 pounds when he arrived and 198 pounds right before the start of the season. That helped Waites add velocity.

Over three seasons, Waites notched a 3.93 ERA. His 118 strikeouts as a junior led the Gulf South Conference. Following that, Waites went in the 15th round of the 2019 draft to the Giants, 536th overall.

After the 2019 season, when Waites recorded a 6.23 ERA across nine outings, all but two of them starts, the Giants told him that they would switch him to the bullpen.

Then coming out of 2020, when there was no minor league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waites suffered a knee injury in early 2021, a torn meniscus. However, since he returned to game action last August, Waites has been sharp.

In 10 outings last year with the San Jose Giants, San Francisco’s Low-A affiliate, Waites recorded a 0.87 ERA. He struck out 24 in 10 1/3 innings.

Oseguera was San Jose’s pitching coach last year, before moving to Richmond this year. He was impressed then by what he called Waites’ “electric fastball.”

“I mean, it just explodes on the hitters,” Oseguera said. “And you just see them struggling to catch up to it.”

Waites began this season with the High-A Eugene Emeralds, before he was promoted to the Flying Squirrels on June 8. With Richmond, Waites has struck out 22 in 14 innings. He has three saves, and a 2.57 ERA.

And Waites is supplementing his fastball with an improved slider. He brings out the slider about 20% of the time, with the fastball filling the other 80%.

Pitching in late-inning situations gives Waites a rush of adrenaline — when the intensity Oseguera has noted comes out, and the velocity, too.

The 24 year old found a new home in the bullpen, and it’s proved to be an ample one.

“Each time he’s gone out there, I feel like he’s getting more and more comfortable,” Oseguera said. “And so there’s plenty season left to finish strong for us.”

Notes: Squirrels first baseman Frankie Tostado was placed on the seven-day injured list on Sunday, but manager Dennis Pelfrey said Tostado will be out “for a significant time.” ... Tuesday’s game at The Diamond against Somerset was postponed due to weather and will be made up Thursday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:35 p.m.