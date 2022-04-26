'Elephant's toothpaste' spices present with Squirrels; new ballpark links to their future

If there’s anything cooler than a snow cone at the ballpark on a hot day, it’s “elephant’s toothpaste.”

Both were available at The Diamond Tuesday when thousands of students watched the Flying Squirrels play Bowie in a game that started at 11:05 a.m. to accommodate the youth-centric crowd.

Snow cones were everywhere. For “elephant’s toothpaste,” the MadScience.org exhibition 20 minutes before the first pitch on The Diamond’s concourse was the place to be.

Standing in front of a bevy of students while wearing a white lab coat, Lisa Kananen of MadScience.org mixed hydrogen peroxide, potassium iodide, and a touch of soap. She took a couple of steps back. The blend seemed to smoke a bit, and then - like a thick, yellow, angry snake - shot out of its glass container as “oohs” and “aahs” rose from the audience.

Kananen performed a few other experiments that did not involve this mysterious "elephant's toothpaste" for the children who watched in waves following their stadium arrivals.

“As they stopped in, they were pretty engaged,” Kananen said. “But most of them were excited to get to their seats for the game … They’ve got other things to see.”

Where will these young people watch professional baseball in Richmond when they’re older? Will there be professional baseball in Richmond when they’re older?

In December of 2021, the city released its plan for a Diamond District, which includes a new ballpark (price tag about $80 million) as the anchor of a roughly 70-acre development on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, near the site of The Diamond.

The Diamond, which opened in 1985, continues to serve its purpose, as Tuesday’s gathering attested. But the city partnered with AECOM, a consulting firm, when formulating Diamond District strategy, and AECOM concluded that The Diamond is “nearing (the) end of its usable life.”

Based on the plan, the city and consulting firm seem to agree that baseball might leave Richmond without a new ballpark by 2025, and that a stadium as "catalyst" is essential to creation of the residential, retail, office and hotel development on one of the city’s most popular thoroughfares.

Major League Baseball took over control of the minors last year and imposed stricter facility standards The Diamond does not meet.

The Times-Dispatch on Tuesday contacted Maritza Mercado Pechin, deputy director in the city’s planning and development review department and manager of the office of equitable development. She provided an updated timeline on how the Diamond District/ballpark process will unfold.

Development team finalists will be announced the week of May 9, and they will publicly present their plans the week of May 24. The city anticipates announcing its preferred development team in June. City Council approval is required.

Financing details are unknown, though the AECOM analysis states that most recently constructed stadiums were built with a mix of private and public funds.