Elliott: NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety

NASCAR’s most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.

NASCAR’s top drivers essentially have turned into an angry mob as they head into Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are both sidelined with concussions, and Cody Shane Ware will race with a broken foot. All three drivers were injured in crashes in NASCAR’s new Next Gen car.

The car had a honeymoon phase when it debuted at the start of the year because it delivered on its promise to improve the racing and level the competitive playing field. And while the Next Gen faced some bugs in the first seven months, the car is now experiencing serious problems during the playoff portion of the season.

That’s created a growing sense of urgency from the drivers that NASCAR must soften the rear of the cars in the interest of safety.

Bowman and Busch were injured when the rear of their cars hit the wall. Because the Next Gen was designed to be durable, their crashes looked routine, when in reality most of the energy from the impact was absorbed by the driver.

Busch is out for an 11th consecutive race; Bowman crashed on the 98th lap last Sunday at Texas, radioed his team to say it was the hardest hit of his life, appeared unwell on his in-car camera and yet continued to drive 231 laps. He was diagnosed with his concussion on Thursday.

“These types of incidents that result in injuries. ... I’m not a doctor, but I’ve watched a lot of cars back into the wall and the guy would be fine,” Elliott, who is a teammate of Bowman at Hendrick Motorsports, said before qualifying at Talladega.

“No one’s immune to it; it could be me next week. It could be any of my peers or fellow competitors. I just hate to see us go backwards, and I’m afraid that we have,” Elliott added.

Elliott last week crashed when a tire failed while leading at Texas. Although he’s been voted the most popular driver by fans the past three years, the 26-year-old son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott rarely publicizes his opinions on controversies.

But the drivers clearly have had enough after the Next Gen was a disaster for a fourth consecutive playoff race. Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick have publicly called out NASCAR for not doing enough to keep the drivers safe.

Hamlin (Manchester High), who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing but co-owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, continued his criticism on Saturday. He alleged that senior leadership tells the drivers “exactly what you want to hear to make you think they are doing something, but in the end they’ve got more problems than they have people to handle it.”

He dismissed a rumor the drivers may boycott Sunday’s race but called on the Cup newcomers to join the veterans in publicly pressuring NASCAR.

“We can’t do it alone. They need to have their voice heard, as well,” Hamlin said. “A lot of these young guys are just happy to be here, but they ain’t gonna be happy to be here when their brains are scrambled for the rest of their lives.”

Busch drives for Hamlin at 23XI.

NASCAR is adamant it is working tirelessly to address issues, and rules changes were made to address a sudden rash of car fires in the playoffs opening race at Darlington. NASCAR could begin checking the air pressure levels on tires to determine if the recent failures occurred because teams are pushing past the Goodyear-recommended settings. But there doesn’t seem to be a quick fix on softening the chassis.

Elliott said NASCAR had ample time to develop the car and discover these new problems. The Next Gen was announced in 2019 as scheduled to debut in 2021, but in 2020 NASCAR moved the debut to this season because of COVID-19 slowdowns.

Bell on pole: Christopher Bell won the pole for Sunday’s race, the middle race of the Round of 12 of the playoffs. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the most consistent playoff driver in the first round, but a crash last week in the second-round opener dropped him to 11th in the standings.

Bell turned a lap at 180.591 mph in his Toyota in qualifying to top reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson. Hamlin qualified third and was followed by Aric Almirola and Chase Briscoe.

Official hit: Tyler Reddick was visibly upset after he hit a NASCAR official when he couldn’t get his car stopped as she guided him on pit road following his qualifying run.

Kelly Sullivan was knocked down by Reddick’s car and was treated for what appeared to be an ankle injury.

“We were coasting in and I thought I was going to be a lot further down pit road and last minute, they wanted me to turn in here,” Reddick said. “I just screwed that up.”

The collision seemed to damage Reddick’s car, but he wasn’t focused on that.