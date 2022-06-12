EL's adjustable hot bats - Squirrel Tostado and Erie's Carpenter (VT) - shake under-the-radar tags

By trying to do less against lefties, Frankie Tostado did more. Kerry Carpenter reworked his left-handed swing.

Tostado, the Richmond Flying Squirrels' regular first baseman, and Carpenter, an Erie outfielder from Virginia Tech, arrived at the same place: the top shelf of Eastern League batters.

Tostado, a left-handed batter, hits .400 against left-handed pitchers (16-40). It’s uncommon for left-handed batters to hit left-handed pitching well because breaking balls move away from the hitters and they don’t see as many lefties as righties while growing up in the game.

Tostado, batting .307 overall (third among active EL players), said, “You look at previous years, lefties dominated me.”

In 2019, Tostado batted .240 vs. lefties and .265 vs. righties at Class A Augusta. In 2018, his first year of pro competition, he hit .182 vs. lefties and .304 vs. righties.

That trend started changing after a series against Bowie last season. Baltimore’s Double-A affiliate featured quality southpaws in the bullpen, Tostado recalled. He went at them the way he approached other lefties.

“I thought I could pull all of them,” said Tostado. “And it just did not work.”

Committed to making an adjustment, he asked for advice from batting coaches. They suggested Tostado try not to do too much with the ball. Let it travel – get well into the hitting zone – before uncoiling, and get comfortable hitting the ball to the left side.

“I was always trying to pull lefties, which never worked because the whole idea of a (left-handed pitcher) on a lefty is to get the ball to move away from you,” said Tostado, a 24-year-old Californian. “So I started to say, ‘Let me take my singles the other way, and see what happens.’”

He batted .292 vs. lefties last season at Double-A, and .233 against righties.

To Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey, giving left-handed hitters regular opportunities to bat against southpaws, rather than removing them from the lineup when lefties are pitching, greatly helps those batter make modifications.

Leading the league in batting is Carpenter (.310, with 20 homers), a Floridian who played at a Florida junior college for two years before spending the 2019 season at Virginia Tech.

Carpenter's junior-college coach knew Hokies coach John Szefc. Carpenter said his one season in Blacksburg "was a fun year. You could tell (coaches) were just building the program that it obviously is now."

The change Carpenter implemented during the offseason "has given me more efficiency in my swing. Couple that with a good approach and it's just kind of taken off from there."

Carpenter, among the SeaWolves who on Sunday wrapped up a six-game series at The Diamond, and Tostado share the under-the-radar challenge of grabbing attention of those who determine which players will elevate in their systems, Detroit and San Francisco, respectively. Carpenter and Tostado were 19th-round draft choices. Starting professional baseball from a late-draft position means promotion isn’t as easy as for those who were chosen earlier.

“If you keep playing well, sooner or later they will have to make a tough decision about what they want to do with you,” said Tostado. “So my job here, I feel, is just keep playing well, keep doing what I’m doing, keep giving it 100%. Make it difficult on them.”

Sunday's game: Diego Rincones grounded a 10th-inning single up the middle, pushing the Flying Squirrels to a 5-4, walk-off win over Erie before 5,107 at The Diamond.

Will Wilson hit a two-run homer to punctuate a three-run fifth inning. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng limited Erie to five hits and three runs in 5.1 innings.

The Flying Squirrels, who have won 10 of 13, take Monday off and on Tuesday begin a six-game series at Harrisburg (Washington Nationals).

Saturday's game: Brandon Martorano’s walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave Richmond a 6-5 win over Erie before 7,024 at The Diamond. The SeaWolves took a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth.