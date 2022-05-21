Emery, Matheny help Squirrels top Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels got a two-run homer from Robert Emery and an RBI triple from Shane Matheny to beat Altoona 5-3 on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0, Emery tied the game with his second homer of the season. Matheny’s RBI triple down the right-field line put the Squirrels ahead in the sixth. Frankie Tostado made it 4-2 with a sacrifice fly.

The Curve got within a run in the sixth, but Jacob Heyward’s RBI double gave Richmond a two-run cushion in the eighth.