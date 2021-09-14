Entering a short week, Washington has a long list of areas where it must improve before facing Giants

"It's one of those times where you just have to sit back and reflect, but like in football, you've got to let that play go and play the rest of the plays."

The line may benefit from having Taylor Heinicke under center on Thursday, given that Heinicke is more mobile than Fitzpatrick, but Heinicke is also attempting to break one of the league's worst streaks - he's been injured in his only two NFL starts - and needs the line's help to get there.

It's business as usual, meanwhile, for wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has caught passes from nine different players since arriving in Washington (and it would have been 10, but he didn't catch a Fitzpatrick pass on Sunday).

"No excuses," McLaurin said. "In that situation where Taylor's coming in, hasn't got a lot of reps, he has to trust that I'm going to be where I need to be on that route, because of the rapport we've built.

"It's a unique situation that I'm in, and I've kind of got accustomed to it. ... Whatever quarterback's back there, they can trust that 17's going to get his job done, and they can rely on him."

The players said they view the short week as a positive in that it will allow them to get back to their winning ways against the Giants, so long as they're able to take care of business.