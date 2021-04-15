Entering Richmond, the Toyotas are once again red hot in the NASCAR Cup series

Later last year, Wilson would declare the whole season “unacceptable” by Toyota standards.

Gibbs Toyotas won nine races in 2020 – Hamlin accounted for seven victories. Truex and Busch notched one apiece. Erik Jones, who was replaced by Bell on the team this season, was shut out.

In an interview last week, Wilson looked back on his blunt assessment of 2020. “I was not shy in expressing my disappointment,” he said. “We all hold each other accountable, and that’s what I love about our culture. We’re not afraid to own up the fact that we have more work to do.”

Wilson said the team took too long in 2020 to adapt to NASCAR’s abbreviated race weekends, a response to the pandemic. Most the races were – and still are – run with zero practice, no qualifying. A team needs to have its car adjusted to the track from the start, and be able to make effective in-race adjustments if the initial setup is amiss.

“Kyle Busch comes to mind in particular,” Wilson said. “They were just so far off that by the time they got the car underneath them, the balance right, it was too late. You know, oftentimes he was the fastest car on the race track, but we were halfway into the third stage, and there wasn’t enough time to do anything with it.”