Entering Richmond, the Toyotas are once again red hot in the NASCAR Cup series

NASCAR’s elite Cup Series season makes its ninth stop – Sunday’s 400-lapper at Richmond Raceway – with a familiar pattern emerging.
The Toyotas are at it again.
Toyota is outnumbered in Cup races. The 37- car lineup for the last race at Martinsville Speedway was typical – 18 Chevrolets, 14 Fords, five Toyotas.
But the Toyota drivers – four on the Joe Gibbs Racing team and the fifth driving for a Gibbs affiliate – are getting the job done.
At Martinsville, Martin Truex Jr. won the race in a Gibbs car. The other three Gibbs drivers – Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch – all finished in the top ten. Bubba Wallace, driving for the affiliated team, finished a disappointing 16th, but led 23 laps along the way.
Overall, it was the kind of showing David Wilson wants to see. Wilson is president of Toyota Racing Development, the operation that supports all the brand’s motorsports efforts.
A Virginia Tech graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering, Wilson isn’t always easy to please, even in victory. Consider last June, Truex won at Martinsville, but the other three Gibbs cars finished 19th, 20th and 24th.
“We embarrassed ourselves,” Wilson said after that race. “this is one of the most embarrassing races I can remember for the Toyota family.”
Later last year, Wilson would declare the whole season “unacceptable” by Toyota standards.
Gibbs Toyotas won nine races in 2020 – Hamlin accounted for seven victories. Truex and Busch notched one apiece. Erik Jones, who was replaced by Bell on the team this season, was shut out.
In an interview last week, Wilson looked back on his blunt assessment of 2020. “I was not shy in expressing my disappointment,” he said. “We all hold each other accountable, and that’s what I love about our culture. We’re not afraid to own up the fact that we have more work to do.”
Wilson said the team took too long in 2020 to adapt to NASCAR’s abbreviated race weekends, a response to the pandemic. Most the races were – and still are – run with zero practice, no qualifying. A team needs to have its car adjusted to the track from the start, and be able to make effective in-race adjustments if the initial setup is amiss.
“Kyle Busch comes to mind in particular,” Wilson said. “They were just so far off that by the time they got the car underneath them, the balance right, it was too late. You know, oftentimes he was the fastest car on the race track, but we were halfway into the third stage, and there wasn’t enough time to do anything with it.”
So far, 2021 is looking better for the Gibbs foursome as a whole. The team has won three of the first eight races. Truex’s victory at Martinsville was his second. Bell took an impressive win on the Daytona International Speedway road course.
Hamlin is yet to win, but he has a remarkable string of seven top-five finishes in the eight races. He leads the NASCAR points race handily and has led more laps than any other driver.
Kyle Busch is still scuffling but has registered a pair of top-five finishes.
Three wins in eight starts put the team on pace to win more than a dozen of the season’s 36 events. Wilson was asked if that would be a successful season.
“We think we should win a minimum of 12 races,” he said. “We should get four of our teams into the [16-driver] playoffs… And I’d like to see two Toyotas in Phoenix amongst the final four.”
Those are high expectations – and Truex said that’s what makes the Gibbs team successful.
“Unless you’re leading every lap and winning every race, you’re looking for more,” he said. “That’s one great thing about working at JGR. They’re relentless. That’s what you want. It pushes you to be the best you can be and never settle.
“It’s really fun to have that relentless attitude of ‘nothing’s ever good enough – we can do better.’ It’s really an honor to drive their cars and go to battle with them every weekend.”
Toyota entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2007 and didn’t win a race that first season. The next year, the Gibbs team switched from the Chevrolet camp to Toyota. Busch took the brand to victory lane for the first time in the fourth race of the 2008 season.
In 2015, Busch became the first driver to win the Cup championship driving Toyotas. Truex won a title in 2017. Busch took his second in 2019.
Toyota has also made itself a contender for NASCAR’s prestigious manufacturers points championship. In 2016, Toyota ended a 13-year run for Chevrolet as champ. Toyota backed its first makers title with a second in 2017 and a third in 2019.
Toyota’s competitors and executives might get an extra kick out of winning Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway – it’s the Toyota Owners 400.
The Gibbs drivers will be among the betting favorites. Busch has six Cup wins at the track, Hamlin three. Truex swept the track’s two Cup races in 2019. Bell hasn’t won a Cup race at Richmond but was a three-time winner in the Xfinity Series.
Truex said the ¾-mile D-shaped track suits his driving skill set.
“Richmond’s about as slippery as it gets,” he said. “The car doesn’t want to turn…. a place that’s slick and wear the tires down, that’s a place where I feel comfortable.
“I feel like I know what it takes,” Truex said. “I know what I need, and then it’s just a matter of, okay, how do we get the car to do these things.”
Bell likes the same Richmond Raceway qualities Truex extols.