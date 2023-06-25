Football players have always tried to avoid their coach's wrath. This year, the
Washington Commanders assistant coaches feel the same way, as they learn to work with exacting new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Coming off consecutive seasons where offensive letdowns left the team one game short of the playoffs, Bieniemy
offered this at his introductory press conference: "Comfort is the enemy of progress."
He's delivered on that promise.
His assistant coaches say as hard as Bieniemy is on the players during practices, he demands equal commitment from the coaching staff - which doesn't bother them at all.
"What he talks about is, just like the players, we have accountability too," run game coordinator Juan Castillo said. "So we're responsible for certain things. If you make a mistake, he's gonna get on your butt, just like he would the players. And to me that's a good thing. Now everybody has a goal, everybody has a responsibility, and he's making sure that we're all on the same page."
When training camp begins, fans in attendance will hear Bieniemy's voice loudest of all during workouts, as he adjust formations, coaches players and works to increase the tempo.
Coaches say they welcome the increased standard, particularly in light of Bieniemy's résumé - he's a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"That's not bad at all," running backs coach Randy Jordan said. "Whatever he's selling, I'm buying."
An NFL veteran himself, Jordan played in systems that resemble the West Coast attack Bieniemy favors.
"Some of the things we're doing bring me back to when I played," Jordan said. "Making sure you're in the right position so that someone else can have success."
Jordan used the word "energy" several times when describing Bieniemy, a refrain that's been common in Ashburn this offseason.
The new coordinator comes in ready to go during early-morning meetings.
Offensive line coach Travelle Wharton said the new approach has energized the building, and it's OK if that means a tougher standard.
"Seeing him out there, he's getting on everybody, he's holding everybody accountable," Wharton said. "And that's what you want as a player, as a coach, you want that kind of accountability. You know everybody needs to be on top of their game.
"It's one thing to be studying your plays when you're here, it's another to take it home and be prepared. And that's what he's challenging all of us, is to be prepared so when we get out on the field we minimize our mistakes, and we're going out there and playing fast and physical and not having to think about it."
It will be a crucial season for both Bieniemy and the Commanders.
With an ownership change imminent, there will be pressure to perform ahead of expected organizational changes.
For Bieniemy, it's an opportunity to prove himself worthy of a head coach position, something he's been denied despite his success with the Chiefs.
To reach that goal, he'll have to transform an offense in the time he's allotted between now and Week 1.
If that comes with a little pressure, it's something the staff embraces.
"He demands perfection, as it should be," Castillo said. "That's fine, because now that everybody's on point, everybody's doing the same thing. It's exciting."
