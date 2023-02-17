The Washington Commanders will have a new coordinator, and the hiring doubles as their first big offseason splash.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will take the same position in Washington, adding the label of "assistant head coach." The two sides were working late Friday to finalize the deal, but had reached an agreement in principle.

In Ashburn, Bieniemy will be responsible for all facets of the offense, including play calling, something he didn't do with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Bieniemy flew to Washington after Kansas City's victory parade on Wednesday. He had dinner with coach Ron Rivera, then the two men met all day Thursday to interview and discuss what a partnership would look like.

Those meetings spilled over into Friday, but throughout the three days the sense was that a deal would get done, and would benefit both parties.

For Bieniemy, the upside is a launching pad to a head coaching job, something he's been unable to obtain from his post in Kansas City. His credentials are stellar. He’s led the NFL’s best offense the past five years, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has credited him with helping the team win two Super Bowls in that time.

But during that time, Bieniemy was mentioned in connection with several head coaching openings, and was not hired to any of them.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid reportedly addressed a room full of NFL owners last year and challenged them on why they weren’t giving Bieniemy that chance, noting that other coordinators who had worked for him were quickly snatched up.

Now he'll get an opportunity in Washington, and add some star power to the staff ahead of the 2023 season.

For Rivera and the Commanders, it's an opportunity to bring in a teacher for second-year quarterback Sam Howell, who will enter training camp as the team's projected starter.

Howell played just one game last year, his rookie season, though Rivera and staff are hopeful that Howell can develop into an NFL passer.

Getting to work with a coach who has overseen Patrick Mahomes' development is a golden opportunity for Howell.

Rivera is a defensive-minded coach who has given his coordinators wide latitude to implement their preferred schemes and systems while in Washington.

Former offensive coordinator Scott Turner was fired after the team looked sluggish in a pair of must-win home games against the Giants and Browns this year.

Staffing remains uncertain as Rivera and Bieniemy work out which assistants will remain and which will be replaced in the coming weeks.

Those are details, though, and for the moment Rivera can bask in a big offseason victory. It's one that came on the heels of a popular D.C. radio show, The Sports Junkies, criticizing Rivera for golfing at Pebble Beach while he still hadn't hired an offensive coordinator.

Rivera addressed that criticism on The John Keim Report podcast.

"I'm not sure what the whole hubbub is," Rivera said. "Honestly, I think it just gives somebody an opportunity to b---- about something."

