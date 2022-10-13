ESPN investigation digs into Dan Snyder, details failed effort to get taxpayer money for Virginia stadium

CHICAGO — ESPN's top investigative reporters released a story Thursday morning describing widespread animosity towards Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder among his fellow owners.

Snyder, who is under investigation by both Congress and the NFL itself, is alleged to be compiling "dirt" on other owners and even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in an attempt to stave off them forcing him to sell his team.

"All the owners hate Dan," a person described as a "veteran owner" said in the article.

Snyder's lawyers and PR team pushed back forcefully against the article and its characterizations.

In a phone interview, attorney John Brownlee said: "The story is a bunch of anonymous sources with multiple agendas, Lord knows, who can throw out anything and apparently this reporter at ESPN will print it."

Brownlee, who is on the National White Collar Defense and Investigations team at Holland & Knight, previously defended former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell against corruption charges.

He said the article is part of a "well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful," adding that Dan and Tanya Snyder, who co-own the team, will not be selling.

"They love the players; they love the coaches; they love the team that they've built, and they love the community," Brownlee said. "Clearly, this has been a period that's been more challenging, but they love this team, and they're committed to building a winning team, and they're committed to this community."

The ESPN article detailed the failed effort to get Virginia's General Assembly to sign off on a subsidy for a new stadium for the Commanders, which appeared to be headed for easy passage with as much as $1 billion in state support before it suddenly sank among a wave of lawmaker defections.

During that period, a second NFL investigation was launched into alleged sexual harassment by Snyder, this one overseen by attorney Mary Jo White. A report has not yet been filed to the NFL.

The ESPN team obtained documents showing that in Prince William County, a proposed site for the stadium, a survey of residents showed 85% opposed to giving Snyder public funds.

"How toxic do you have to be to have the Senate majority leader and the House appropriations chair [sponsor] your bill, and you can't get a vote on it?" Virginia Del. Marcus Simon said in the article.

Dan Snyder, 57, has resisted all calls to sell the team, and fended off a challenge from the team's minority stakeholders last year, ultimately buying out their shares so he effectively owns the team outright.

He was also a vocal opponent of changing the team's name from Redskins, a move ultimately forced when the team's top sponsors, including FedEx and Nike, demanded it.

This year the season began without a beer sponsor after Anheuser-Busch did not renew its contract.

In response, the article portrays Snyder as going on the offensive, including gathering information on Goodell and influential Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

According to the article: "One owner was told by Snyder directly that he 'has dirt on Jerry Jones,' a team source told ESPN ... Another source confirmed that Snyder has told a confidant that he has 'a file' on Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner who has served as Snyder's friend, mentor and longtime firewall of support."

Jones has been a longtime ally, but the article alleges that Jones recently said he "might not be able" to continue to protect the embattled Washington owner.

The NFL owners will meet on Tuesday in New York City for their annual Fall Meeting. Tanya will represent the Snyder family.

"Dan certainly could go if he wanted to," Brownlee said. "There's no prohibition of him attending. But this is how they've decided to go forward, and it's a great thing, and Tanya is doing a great job."

The article also said there are people within the league who believe Dan Snyder is responsible for the leaking of homophobic emails that ultimately led to the firing of Raiders coach Jon Gruden, a longtime friend of ousted Washington team president Bruce Allen. A lawsuit about that matter is pending.

Allen and Snyder were inseparable in public for the better part of a decade in the 2010s, but Allen's firing has led to a number of legal filings.

Brownlee said the continued negative attention and investigations will not deter the Snyders.

"These are very valuable franchises. A lot of people want them," the lawyer said. "You can either buy one the old-fashioned way, like Dan did by earning the money and buying the franchise, or you can try to tear somebody down and then get one that way, and apparently there are some people out there who are going to try to do the latter."

The article cites an early example of Snyder developing ill-will among the other owners when he was bidding to host the Super Bowl at FedEx Field in Landover during the 2003 league meetings.

That game was awarded to Cardinals owner Bill Bidwell, who had just constructed a state-of-the-art stadium in Arizona and was well regarded by the other owners.

Per the article: "Snyder 'began yelling at everybody,' angrily telling owners they had made 'a big mistake,' an owner [said]. 'Other owners were floored. ... He got off on the wrong foot. And not much has changed since then.'"