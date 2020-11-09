Even in defeat, Alex Smith shows enough to keep Dwayne Haskins on the bench

LANDOVER, Md. - The Dwayne Haskins era in Washington neared its conclusion after a three interception performance.
Alex Smith's second stint began with the same.
There are a number of key differences between the two men, but Washington coach Ron Rivera is likely to spend the bulk of the week in one of his least-favorite places - explaining the Football Team's quarterback situation.
Rivera was quick to install Smith as the team's starter after a 23-20 loss to the Giants on Sunday, with Haskins serving as the backup now that Kyle Allen is likely to miss the rest of the season with a dislocated ankle.
Smith will be the team's third starting quarterback this season.
Rivera was critical of Haskins' outing after a three-interception game in Cleveland earlier this year, but had fewer harsh words for Smith.
"He tried to make things happen and force things, and unfortunately bad things happened each time," Rivera said Sunday. "There will be times when he's going to force something and something will happen. We'll all be happy about that."
Publicly, Rivera has been adamant that he hasn't yet given up on Haskins, a first-round draft pick in 2019.
“I do appreciate the way he has been working," Rivera said last week. "I think Dwayne is understanding. Again, he and I have talked, and I said: ‘Dwayne, this really is about your development and growth.’ He’s a young, young quarterback.
"I’ve said this before, he played what — (14) games in college? Then he’s in the NFL and he played some games last year, this year we gave him a lot of opportunities and you still see the rawness. To me, it’s really about him developing and growing."
Privately, the tone has been different.
The Washington Post reported that Haskins was benched in part because of a lackluster work ethic, and The Athletic reported that the coaches can see how much time players spend studying film, and Haskins’ time was “abnormally low.”
Meanwhile, Smith has been lauded for his work in the quarterback room - Patrick Mahomes has often spoke glowingly of the help he received as a rookie in Kansas City, and Haskins and Allen have both cited Smith's influence in their own development and habits.
If Smith can return to his pre-injury self, he would be the best quarterback on the Football Team by a large margin. Whether he can get there remains to be seen.
There were plays on Sunday where he looked like he had lost a step in terms of being able to scramble and make plays.
There were other moments where he looked like he might be able to defy the odds and produce at a high level once again. On Washington's next-to-last drive, he turned a likely sack into a third-down completion to J.D. McKissic that kept Washington alive.
Now he'll get an entire week as the team's starting quarterback, including the practice reps that come with that.
How successful he is against Detroit will determine if he gets the job for the foreseeable future, or if Rivera is answering questions about why Haskins isn't playing for the rest of the winter.
