Even in defeat, Alex Smith shows enough to keep Dwayne Haskins on the bench

"I’ve said this before, he played what — (14) games in college? Then he’s in the NFL and he played some games last year, this year we gave him a lot of opportunities and you still see the rawness. To me, it’s really about him developing and growing."

Privately, the tone has been different.

The Washington Post reported that Haskins was benched in part because of a lackluster work ethic, and The Athletic reported that the coaches can see how much time players spend studying film, and Haskins’ time was “abnormally low.”

Meanwhile, Smith has been lauded for his work in the quarterback room - Patrick Mahomes has often spoke glowingly of the help he received as a rookie in Kansas City, and Haskins and Allen have both cited Smith's influence in their own development and habits.

If Smith can return to his pre-injury self, he would be the best quarterback on the Football Team by a large margin. Whether he can get there remains to be seen.

There were plays on Sunday where he looked like he had lost a step in terms of being able to scramble and make plays.