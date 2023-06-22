Swings are comparable during batting practices. Results are often different, even when observers’ eyes are shut.

The “thwack” that occurs when Marco Luciano hits a baseball is noisily distinctive, ear-catching in a most positive way. Balls he hits leave the bat faster and, usually, travel farther. This explains why 16 of Luciano’s 27 hits this season as a Richmond Flying Squirrel have gone for extra bases (seven doubles, nine homers).

“He’s obviously a special player,” second-year Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey said before Thursday’s game against Harrisburg (Washington Nationals) at The Diamond. “He’s got some intangible skills that were a gift for him, and he utilizes those very well.

“I think his bat-to-ball skill is above that of a lot of players throughout baseball, not just our organization. When he makes contact, it’s usually hard hit and a lot of damage.”

Luciano, 21 and a shortstop from the Dominican Republic, generally is viewed as one of the top two prospects in the San Francisco Giants’ chain. He is a 6-foot-1 209-pounder oozing with potential and somewhere on the learning curve to what’s very likely to be a lengthy career in the majors.

It’s Pelfrey’s job to help make that happen. In the grand scheme, that’s probably the most important thing the Flying Squirrels’ coaching staff can do this season. Pelfrey and his coaches, as well as the roving Giants’ instructors who visit Richmond, are doing all they can to prime Luciano for lift-off.

He is batting .196 in 39 games, and Pelfrey did not need to pull out a stat sheet to know that. Luciano has struck out 53 times in his Flying Squirrels’ season that did not begin until May 3 because of a back issue. Contact can be an occasional problem, but when Luciano gets his bat on the ball, he demonstrates what Pelfrey describes as “plus-power, or exit velocity, or whatever you want to call it.”

A more thorough understanding of how pitchers are going to attack him is next on Luciano’s developmental flow chart, according to Pelfrey, and he added there’s not a great deal anyone can do to accelerate the process.

Luciano just needs to play.

“By the end of the season, you’re going to see what he really is, as long as he’s healthy,” said Pelfrey. “Whether he’s here or wherever he’s at, as long as he gets the at-bats, you’re going to see a guy that’s kind of really blossoming into what he’s supposed to be offensively.”

Reaching the big leagues involves being in the right place at the right time, and performing well when an opening becomes available. Pelfrey and his staff have established they can get players into position for that final promotion. Outfielder Luis Matos was in the Flying Squirrels’ opening-day lineup, as was switch-hitting catcher Patrick Bailey.

Both are now in the big leagues with the Giants.

That kind of movement "always gives guys the reality that they can make it,” Pelfrey said, speaking of the Flying Squirrels. “When you talk about Major League Baseball and being one of the best in the world, being elite, it’s a very small number compared to the number of guys playing. I don’t want to say it’s the same odds as winning the lottery, but it’s similar to that.

“But you see your next door neighbor winning the lottery, it gives you hope, right?”

Since the Double-A franchise launched in Richmond during the 2010 season, 90 former Flying Squirrels elevated to MLB.

