Everything goes well, minus the kicking, as Washington opens the preseason with a loss to the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Ron Rivera gave Cam Newton a warm embrace before Thursday's preseason opener.

Chase Young gave him one once the game started.

"I saw it coming and I wanted to yell, 'Look out!' but he's on the other team now," Rivera, who coached Newton in Carolina, said during his halftime interview.

Young's early play wasn't a sack - Newton managed to get the ball off for an incompletion - but it set the tone for a successful outing for Washington's starters, who watched from the sideline as Washington ultimately lost 22-13.

Washington's top two quarterbacks, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke, both had successful drives, with receivers Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown pulling down big catches early.

Those drives didn't always equate to points, though, as kicker Dustin Hopkins missed twice, from 40 and 50 yards.

Hopkins is working with a new long snapper, Camaron Cheeseman, and the timing of the operation appeared to be disrupted on the longer kick. Cheeseman also struggled during last week's open practice at FedEx Field.

When the backups took over, the star of the show was running back Jaret Patterson, who seems destined to become the fan favorite of this year's preseason.