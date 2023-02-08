PHOENIX, Ariz. — Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera made the rounds at the Super Bowl on Wednesday, and was named the winner of the NFL's Salute to Service award, which comes with a $25,000 donation to charity from award sponsor USAA.

Rivera weighed in on a number of offseason issues. His thoughts on those, as told during an interview with The Times-Dispatch and the Washington Post...

Eric Bieniemy

Rivera said he's hopeful to hire an offensive coordinator next week, and is equally hopeful to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy before finishing that process.

"I am," Rivera said. "I'm hoping to get the chance. Obviously he knows my situation, he knows my circumstances, but, you know, I haven't been able to talk to him because by rule you can't, and that's football. So we'll wait for the right opportunity."

He noted that Bieniemy not having been named a head coach at this point is surprising to him.

"I'm tremendously surprised," Rivera said. "To listen to people's reasoning, saying it's because he's under Andy's shadow, I think is unfair. I mean, you have to be willing to give the guy the opportunity more than anything.

"I had to get my opportunity. It took me eight interviews before I got my opportunity. And I don't think Eric deserved to have to go through that. But what it is, from what you're hearing on the grapevine, is he's looking for an opportunity to work with a defensive coach. So I want to see about that opportunity."

Quarterbacks

Rivera declared that Sam Howell will enter the offseason program as the team's No. 1 quarterback, but he is also hopeful to add a veteran quarterback to the mix.

That doesn't mean, though, a pricey veteran like Carson Wentz was last year.

"Well, I mean, you've got $50 million, $40 million (in salary cap space), and to be able to do what we want to do...," Rivera trailed off, giving a nod to the team's other offseason needs.

"I mean, we're formidable, and we didn't have a completely healthy quarterback all year. We've got a stout running game. We've got playmakers in position, and we had a young man who showed us that he can spread the ball out and get it out quickly.

"What's the risk of spending money on somebody and then all of a sudden it not working out, again? Now, are we going to give up on trying to find the right veteran? Absolutely not. If we find the right veteran to come in and add that competition to that group of guys in that room, I think we're going to see growth. I really do. So that's what we're working on."

Offensive philosophy

Rivera pushed back against the perception of a comment general manager Martin Mayhew made after the season, that the team wants to build to where it can have a 2-to-1 run-to-pass ratio. He said that refers to late in games, as the Commanders ideally are protecting a lead.

The coach said maximizing the team's weapons has been a focus of the offensive coordinator search.

Rivera: "What I'm looking for is somebody that can tell me what I think is going to match with the ability to get the ball to our playmakers the way that we need to have it done. That's creating explosives with the quick passing game off of play action, then taking the occasional vertical shot. Running the football to help create opportunities.

"I'm looking for that quick passing game. Something that was really shown in the Dallas game was Jahan Dotson caught two quick slants that turned into almost 50 yards of offense, just on two plays. And it's one of those things, you go, that's what you like."

Ownership

With the ownership situation in flux, Rivera lauded the way things have been handled this far, and alluded to how he's waited longer than normal to hire an offensive coordinator while he awaits a potential interview with Bieniemy.

Rivera said he's received the ownership question from potential offensive coordinator candidates.

"The question has come up. ... I have two years left on my contract - are they going to give you that two years? You know, that's what everybody has asked. And I said, look, all I know is I've been told it's business as usual.

"I mean, I get updates. I talk to ownership to let them know where I am. They've been nothing but supportive. 'Do what you need to do. Get these guys taken care of. Find the right guy. Oh, you want to take that long? Absolutely. If you feel that this gives you a chance to interview all the right people, please do it.' I mean, they have been terrific, they really have. And they've been tremendously supportive because I've gone through this and I've slowed this process down."

Chase Young

Rivera's most surprising comments came on the topic of Chase Young's fifth-year option. The coach suggesting that declining it, and having Young play on a contract year, could be a motivating factor, as it was when the team didn't give Daron Payne a long-term deal last year.

Rivera: "That's what we did with Daron. It cost us. But it cost us in a good way, because the young man played, he did things the right way. He didn't sit out, he didn't withhold, he could have done that sit-in during training camp, but he didn't. And because he didn't, now we're in that position where we have to find a way to say thank you, OK, you've earned it.

"If you look at what Daron did, why wouldn't you think of it that way? (as a motivator) Believe me, that would be my approach, especially looking at what Daron did and the situation he put himself in."

Asked what goes into the decision on Young, Rivera responded:

"Well, what goes into that is you get an opportunity to sit down, look at his tape with our scouts, talk about the way he played, what do we see in terms of development and growth? We're going to sit down with the doctors, with the trainers. Where is he? How do you feel, is this something that is going to be long-term, hey, no worries - as long as nothing crazy happens, he's going to be fine? It's worth the risk. You know what I'm saying? We have to go through that process more so than anything else."

Staffing

Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris departed for Tennessee, but Rivera said the replacement for Harris will be internal among the team's current assistants, lauding the job they did in 2022.

Broadly, Rivera said he expects the staff to remain the same.

Rivera: "We're happy with the staff. I mean, you look at the receivers and you say, wow, got good production out of Terry. You look at the tight ends and you say wow, that's a good young group. We've got to continue to coach it up.

"We like what we got out of the running backs. If we had had healthy running backs, who knows? We finished the season and both our running backs were out. So, there's so many little things that we have to look at and say, this is working for us, this is working for us, he's done a great job, let's keep it going."

The name

The Commanders got their current name just over one year ago, and Rivera was asked if it's beginning to feel normal.

Rivera: "I most certainly do feel it's normal, because we have such a military presence in the area. I think the appropriate name was Commanders, I really do, and I think the response from the military community has been very positive. It really, truly has. So for us, that's been a big plus, a big boon, it really has. It's kind of come full circle, now, winning the Salute to Service award is a neat deal and it kind of brings everything to fruition for me."