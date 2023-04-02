Former NFL star tight end Vernon Davis arrived at Richmond Raceway as a rookie ... by NASCAR standards.

Davis is starring in front of Hollywood cameras these days after a 14-year NFL career, including the last four in Washington. But he explained Sunday was his first experience at a racetrack - to serve as the honorary pace-car driver before Sunday's Toyota Owners 400.

"It was beautiful, great experience out there," said Davis of his practice session. "This is actually my first one. So I'm excited for the show."

Since retiring from the NFL in 2019, Davis has made the transition from football to film. His most recent feature, "The Ritual Killer," was released last month and stars Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser (of "Yellowstone" fame).

"In 2019, I started to pursue it and I wanted wanted to be a producer. I wanted to be an actor," Davis said. 'I met my manager out in (Los Angeles). Henry Kinsey, who worked for Mark Wahlberg for 15 years. Took a few meetings and had a chance to cultivate relationships with some of the producers out there and then ended up doing two films with Bruce Willis before he decided to hang it up."

Davis said he found similarities between his role as an NFL star and an actor.

"The correlation that I find between acting and football is the process. I remember when I would stay out at the practice and catch 300 to 400 balls from the quarterback on this, this JUGS Machine, which is the machine that spits out these footballs repetitively. And I did that because I wanted to be prepared for Sunday.

"You know, there's nothing like going out and just knowing that you're super prepared. Doesn't matter what anyone throws at you. You're going to go out and you're going to execute, you're going to get the job done. And just like with acting, I have a month, two months to study this material and to come up with different choices when it comes to my character.

"So when I go in front of the camera, and I'm working with guys like Morgan Freeman and Bruce Willis, I know that I'm prepared because I had the material, I made my choices. And I feel really confident about going in front of this camera."

Davis said with Sunday's race being held in the commonwealth, Sunday was the right time to make his NASCAR debut.

"Being an honorary pace-car driver here in Virginia, which is my home where I live is truly an honor and I wouldn't trade it for anything," said Davis, who was born in Washington and starred at the University of Maryland before his NFL career. "... I'm representing Virginia and I'm representing the Washington Commanders and everyone who lives here in Virginia."

However, don't expect to see him use on the interstate any of the tips he picked up behind the wheel of the pace car.

"I'm trying to stay away from (speeding) tickets," Davis quipped with a laugh.

