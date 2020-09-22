Experiences beneficial for Kickers' Darren Sawatzky in irregular season

What does the Thomas Jefferson High School boys soccer team in Washington state have in common with the Guam national soccer team?
For Richmond Kickers coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky, the two career stops presented experiences to lean back on during a season made irregular by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether it was the unpredictability of players’ disposition and preparedness at the high school level, or the unpredictability in schedules and travel that came with the Guam national team, the similarities for Sawatzky are clear.
Three Kickers games have been postponed this year because of positive coronavirus tests detected within other clubs. The most recent match to meet that fate was Saturday’s, scheduled to be against Orlando City B at City Stadium.
The year has required adaptability. But through the ups and downs, Sawatzky has piloted the Kickers to a six-match unbeaten string, including the club’s first four-game win streak since 2016. Two weeks ago, he was named USL League One’s coach of the month for August.
The Kickers (4-2-2) are at the midpoint of their schedule. They head into the backstretch of the season in fourth place in the league standings after finishing ninth last year. The team hosts Fort Lauderdale FC on Wednesday at 6:30, making up one of the postponements.
“This year it’s been all about patience,” Sawatzky said Tuesday. “Be grateful for the opportunity you have.”
Sawatzky coached Thomas Jefferson (Auburn, Wash.), his alma mater, from 2002 to 2006. He won a state title there in 2005 and went 56-8-9 overall.
But, considering all the things that can — and sometimes do — go awry at that level, consistent success is not easy.
“The interesting thing about high school is you walk in and you don’t know which kid skipped class that day,” Sawatzky said. “You don’t know which kid didn’t eat their lunch or whose girlfriend broke up with them. So the variables were so vast that, to win something there, you need a little bit of luck.”
During 2016-17, Sawatzky guided the Guam national team. Traveling to play other teams in the East Asian Football Federation presented its own set of challenges, from 15-hour flights to canceled flights. Training schedules could subsequently be truncated significantly.
A planned five-day training camp could be cut to one day.
“So I look at those things and say they were challenging,” Sawatzky said of coaching Thomas Jefferson and Guam. “This season’s been very similar.”
It seems the Kickers have adjusted as well as they can. Newcomer Emilio Terzaghi has sparkled, leading the league with seven goals and spearheading the Kickers’ unbeaten run.
The run was snapped in the team’s last game, a 2-1 loss at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Sept. 12.
Asked to give his team a midterm grade for this season, Sawatzky — after noting it’s still early in what he’s calling a long-term project with the Kickers — handed the squad a “low” B. He believes the group’s best soccer is still ahead of it.
“Really a synergy of a group and understanding a game model, it takes longer than three months of playing soccer,” Sawatzky said. “So, they need time together.”
Fort Lauderdale CF (3-4-2) will bring with it the league’s second-leading goal scorer, Ricky Lopez-Espin (six). Sawatzky has known the 24-year-old since he was a prep standout at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Minnesota.
Sawatzky said Lopez-Espin will have to be defended with patience.
“Because the one time you turn off a little bit, that’s when he gets you, because he’s clever,” Sawatzky said.
Wednesday’s game begins a stretch of eight games in about six weeks to finish the season.
Sawatzky acknowledged Tuesday the season has been as challenging as any he’s experienced. But perhaps he has Thomas Jefferson High School and the Guam national team to thank in part for the success he and the Kickers have had.
“With each day there’s a new challenge,” Sawatzky said, “and we have to adapt.”
