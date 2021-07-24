Fan guide: Training camp starts this week in Richmond. Here's what you need to know...

The team will instead have what its dubbing the "Player Interactive Zone." It will be an area set up with video conference capability, where fans can conduct Q&A sessions with players after each practice.

There will also be pre-autographed items given out to fans in attendance.

Practices and walkthroughs: From Wednesday-Friday, the team will conduct a morning practice and an evening walkthrough.

The practices, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, will be where the team accomplishes the bulk of its work, though none of the practices are expected to be padded, so there won't be much full-contact activity.

During the walkthroughs, which begin at 8 p.m. and last for about an hour, the players will be in T-shirts and shorts. They literally "walk through" the plays in the playbook in an attempt to better know their roles when those plays are practiced live.

For football fans, the practice offers a better opportunity to view the team at full-speed, while the walkthrough can provide informal moments of interaction between fans and players.

Off-the-field entertainment: The kids' play area will be operational, and food trucks will be on hand.