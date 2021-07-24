Fan guide: Training camp starts this week in Richmond. Here's what you need to know...

The Washington Football Team's eighth trip to Richmond for training camp takes place this week, and it promises to be a camp like no other.
Virtually everything has changed since the team's last appearance in 2019 - the coach, the players, and even the team's name. There will also be a number of new procedures in place for fans and players as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A total of seven sessions will be open to the public, beginning with two on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know if you plan to go:
No walk-up entry: Unlike past years, a ticket is required to attend practices. Those tickets are free and can be obtained from the team website. At the moment, tickets for Friday and Saturday's practices are sold out, but the team has a waitlist available on its website and plans to release more tickets in the coming days.
The team declined to say how many tickets had been distributed, but given the pandemic, it's unlikely daily attendance will be allowed to reach the estimated 25,000 that attended past Saturday workouts.
From Wednesday-Friday, tickets are valid for both the morning and evening sessions.
Modified player interaction: NFL rules prohibit direct contact between players and fans, so the traditional autograph line won't happen.
The team will instead have what its dubbing the "Player Interactive Zone." It will be an area set up with video conference capability, where fans can conduct Q&A sessions with players after each practice.
There will also be pre-autographed items given out to fans in attendance.
Practices and walkthroughs: From Wednesday-Friday, the team will conduct a morning practice and an evening walkthrough.
The practices, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, will be where the team accomplishes the bulk of its work, though none of the practices are expected to be padded, so there won't be much full-contact activity.
During the walkthroughs, which begin at 8 p.m. and last for about an hour, the players will be in T-shirts and shorts. They literally "walk through" the plays in the playbook in an attempt to better know their roles when those plays are practiced live.
For football fans, the practice offers a better opportunity to view the team at full-speed, while the walkthrough can provide informal moments of interaction between fans and players.
Off-the-field entertainment: The kids' play area will be operational, and food trucks will be on hand.
Each practice will be soundtracked by DJ P Knock, and while it's not entertainment, the Virginia Department of Health will be on hand during morning workouts providing free vaccines - all three FDA approved vaccines will be available.
Fan Appreciation Day: Saturday's practice will be the traditional Fan Appreciation Day, which is annually the most-attended practice of training camp.
This year's won't include the extended autograph time, but will have several of the other traditional features.
At 9:45 a.m., the team will practice for about two hours. Following the workout, there will be a pep rally featuring coach Ron Rivera and a handful of players addressing the crowd.
Once the team is sent back to Ashburn, there will be a concert by 10 Spot, a Virginia-based band.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD