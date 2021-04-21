FanDuel sprints out to early lead in Virginia sports betting; DraftKings second, with MGM and Caesars lagging behind

FanDuel has jumped out to a massive lead in the frenzied battle for sports gambling customers in Virginia.

The operator has 53% of the market share in the state, according to numbers released Wednesday morning by the Virginia Lottery.

The preliminary data, which covered the time period from January to the end of March, showed DraftKings in second place, with 24% of the state's market share.

MGM was third with 14%. Caesars, which operates in the state under the William Hill brand, had 8% of the market, and BetRivers and Wynn had 1% or less of the market.

Three other companies have been authorized to take bets in the state but have not yet gone live - Bally's, Golden Nugget and Penn National, which operates under the Barstool Sports name.

The total amount wagered in the state during the first three months of the year was $628 million.

FanDuel was given a jump start of about a week on other operators at launch thanks to its partnership with the Washington Football Team. The decision was an enticement to the team as it contemplates where to build a new stadium.