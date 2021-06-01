Fans behaving badly? We've been down that path at The Diamond, but not often.

There was no danger presented by the giggling teenage girl who traipsed onto The Diamond’s field several years ago during a Richmond Flying Squirrels game. She did so after being dared by her sister.
The other seven episodes Steve Ruckman recalls dealing with, he had no clue about intruders’ intentions or if concealed weapons were involved. Adding to the apprehension: Ruckman sensed that interlopers at The Diamond, for the most part, were deeply inebriated.
Ruckman was the Flying Squirrels’ director of field maintenance from their April of 2010 inception through May of 2019. Fans who ran onto the field were typically detained first by Ruckman, who now is Henrico County’s division supervisor of turf and grounds.
There is police presence at every Flying Squirrels home game, but Ruckman observed from field level and was the closest front-office representative to a fan-on-the-field dilemma. He took action when required. His priority, he said Tuesday, was players' safety.
One man who charged onto The Diamond’s field “was very, very strong, and it took four or five of us to get him off,” Ruckman said.
Then police and the judicial system take over. Teams, however, wield the “banned for life” punitive measure. Regrettably, it has become more commonly applied to fans attending games. Those judged guilty of unruly behavior are banished from the arena at which the transgression occurred.
This “banned for life” designation recently became NBA relevant in Boston, where a fan tossed a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving as he left the court, in Philadelphia, where a fan dumped popcorn on Washington’s Russell Westbrook as he left the court, and in New York, where a fan spat at Atlanta’s Trae Young as he was about to inbound the ball.
We in Richmond have been down this “banned for life” path. In 2010 at The Diamond, Reading Phillies pitcher J.C. Ramirez was hit the leg by a foul ball thrown back onto the field by someone in the upper deck. Ramirez wasn't seriously hurt. Struck in the lower leg by the ball on the fly, he seemed more stunned than injured.
After being hit, Ramirez looked into the stands, backed off the rear of the mound, and flexed his leg a few times. He said it was “lucky he hit me in the leg.” Reading manager Steve Roadcap and pitching coach Bob Milacki left the dugout to check on Ramirez. He took a few warm-up pitches, and stayed in the game.
Squirrels personnel escorted the fan out, and CEO Todd Parnell called the fan’s action intolerable. The team subsequently sent a letter to the fan notifying him that he was banned for life from Squirrels games or any event at The Diamond.
That’s tough to enforce. If the person who threw that ball onto the field showed up at The Diamond’s ticket office with cash, it seems likely the transaction would be completed.
Nevertheless, these “banned for life” incidents seem to be on the rise as society moves out of the pandemic and fans readjust to what can and cannot be done at sports venues. Take the guy in Washington on May 26. At Nationals Park for the Nats-Cincinnati game, he removed every stitch of his attire during an extended rain delay and ran onto the field.
He slid on the tarp, and then tried to evade pursuing authorities by crawling into the cylinder on which the tarp is rolled. He was nabbed and taken off the field by groundskeepers and a police officer.
“We didn’t really have that many,” Ruckman said of the Flying Squirrels’ experience with fans on the field. “Maybe it was just a social-media fad, where everybody thought it was cool to go out there for a while, and then it just faded away.
“I don’t know if it’s starting to come back, or what.”
