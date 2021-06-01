Fans behaving badly? We've been down that path at The Diamond, but not often.

This “banned for life” designation recently became NBA relevant in Boston, where a fan tossed a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving as he left the court, in Philadelphia, where a fan dumped popcorn on Washington’s Russell Westbrook as he left the court, and in New York, where a fan spat at Atlanta’s Trae Young as he was about to inbound the ball.

We in Richmond have been down this “banned for life” path. In 2010 at The Diamond, Reading Phillies pitcher J.C. Ramirez was hit the leg by a foul ball thrown back onto the field by someone in the upper deck. Ramirez wasn't seriously hurt. Struck in the lower leg by the ball on the fly, he seemed more stunned than injured.

After being hit, Ramirez looked into the stands, backed off the rear of the mound, and flexed his leg a few times. He said it was “lucky he hit me in the leg.” Reading manager Steve Roadcap and pitching coach Bob Milacki left the dugout to check on Ramirez. He took a few warm-up pitches, and stayed in the game.

Squirrels personnel escorted the fan out, and CEO Todd Parnell called the fan’s action intolerable. The team subsequently sent a letter to the fan notifying him that he was banned for life from Squirrels games or any event at The Diamond.