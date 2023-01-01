Fans chant for Heinicke as Commanders embarrass themselves, lose to Browns in must-win game

LANDOVER, Md. — For the second time this season, Commanders fans have spoken, loudly.

An early-season chant of "sell the team" echoed nationally, but on Sunday, the scorn was directed toward the field, where fans chanted for quarterback Taylor Heinicke after he was benched earlier in the week for Carson Wentz.

Wentz threw two interceptions early, part of a full meltdown by Washington in a do-or-die game.

Browns 24, Commanders 10. Another lost season.

If the Packers defeated the Vikings in a late game Sunday, Washington is officially eliminated from postseason contention.

But because the Eagles have lost two straight, next week at FedEx Field will be meaningful – to the visiting Dallas Cowboys, who can steal the NFC East title from Philly.

Coach Ron Rivera said he didn't know who he would start at quarterback in that game, part of a press conference where he wasn't aware that the team could be eliminated from the postseason on Sunday. He later added that he was only focused on positive outcomes.

There weren't many of those, and it's clear going forward the fans won't stomach being force-fed more Wentz, who was acquired this offseason as the missing piece of a potent offense.

Those fans loudly chanted "Heinicke" over and over, at one point getting shushed by the team's defensive players, who were unhappy the chant continued while defensive tackle Jonathan Allen lay on the field with a knee injury. (Rivera said Allen may have hyperextended the knee, but more will be known Monday.)

The mistakes went far beyond just Wentz, though.

The Commanders defense put 12 men on the field on a key third-down late in the game. The added two false-start penalties on the final offensive drive. The coaching staff was overmatched against a perennial cellar-dweller team.

By the time the game ended in the fourth quarter, with a third Wentz interception, the few remaining fans ventured down to the tunnel to boo the quarterback loudly, one final time.

"I wish today went different," Wentz said. "I had a different vision of it, different expectations. I have high expectations for myself and this team, and we underperformed — I did, myself, as well."

He added: "I tried to be aggressive, tried to force a couple throws early, obviously, and kind of put us in a hole, then the rest of the way just didn't make enough plays personally, as a team — the whole nine yards. I'm definitely kicking myself over some."

After the second interception, with the fans fully turned against Rivera's midweek decision, defensive end Chase Young went over to Wentz on the sideline to encourage him.

"Fans are going to be fans," Young said. "People are going to be people. We don't listen to outside noise. We know what we have in here with Carson. He's a pro. He comes to work every day, work ethic on 100. He's going to play his (butt) off."

Rivera said he was encouraged by a scoring drive to end the second quarter, a 21-play, 96-yard drive that took more than 11 minutes of game time.

That drive relied heavily on the running game, but it wasn't at full strength on a day where Antonio Gibson was injured and Brian Robinson Jr. was showing the effects of a season of wear and tear.

Robinson, like many of his teammates, refused to put the blame for the day on Wentz.

"We can't really blame him for the performance," the rookie said. "We just didn't have the energy we needed. We didn't have the momentum we needed. It just felt like overall it was kind of dull.

"Whoever we put in the game at quarterback, it doesn't matter. Like, we've got to support them, we've got to ride behind them. So I think with all, like, the negativity surrounding that decision, we can't let that affect us. We can't let that bother us, or bring our energy and momentum down during the game."

Wentz said the chanting was just "a part of football," and Rivera said he didn't think it should impact how the team played.

The defense held strong against Cleveland's Deshaun Watson for the first half, but started to buckle against running back Nick Chubb in the second, freeing up Watson to use his mobility.

A late Browns touchdown iced the game, sending the fans to the exits on what was supposed to be a celebratory day – the legendary Hogs offensive line was in attendance, along with former coach Joe Gibbs, and the team unveiled it's new mascot, "Major Tuddy," a hog.