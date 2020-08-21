 Skip to main content
Fans won't be attending NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway Sept. 10-12
20190414_SPO-NASCAR_SR-10.JPG

Martin Truesx, Jr. celebrates winning the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway Saturday evening, April 13, 2019. (Skip Rowland)

 Skip Rowland

Fans won't be allowed to attend the four NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway Sept. 10-12.

“This was a difficult decision, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we believe at this time it is in the best interests of the local community to host races without fans,” Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier said in a statement.

The second race of the Cup Series playoffs, the Federated Auto Parts 400, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Also scheduled as part of a Saturday doubleheader is The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 Xfinity Series race at 2:30 p.m.

Racing starts on Thursday, Sept. 10 with a Truck Series race at 8 p.m. That race was rescheduled from April.

The Go Bowling 250 Xfinity race is set for Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

NBCSN will televise the Cup Series and Xfinity races. The Trucks race will be televised on FS1.

Fans holding tickets for the Cup and Xfinity races will receive a 120% event credit that can be applied toward “future race events, including, but not limited to, a 2021 Cup Series race weekend at Richmond or another 2021 NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability,” according to a statement from track officials.

