Fans won't be attending NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway Sept. 10-12

Fans won't be allowed to attend the four NASCAR races at Richmond Raceway Sept. 10-12.

“This was a difficult decision, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we believe at this time it is in the best interests of the local community to host races without fans,” Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier said in a statement.

The second race of the Cup Series playoffs, the Federated Auto Parts 400, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Also scheduled as part of a Saturday doubleheader is The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 Xfinity Series race at 2:30 p.m.

Racing starts on Thursday, Sept. 10 with a Truck Series race at 8 p.m. That race was rescheduled from April.

The Go Bowling 250 Xfinity race is set for Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

NBCSN will televise the Cup Series and Xfinity races. The Trucks race will be televised on FS1.

Fans holding tickets for the Cup and Xfinity races will receive a 120% event credit that can be applied toward “future race events, including, but not limited to, a 2021 Cup Series race weekend at Richmond or another 2021 NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability,” according to a statement from track officials.