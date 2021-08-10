Fast Thoughts for Aug. 11: Hendrick again crowds top of the leader board; Bob Jenkins dies at 73; 16-year-old steals the spotlight at South Boston

1 How strong has Hendrick Motorsports been this season? The stockpile of race trophies is obvious — 11 in 23 Cup points races, and five more than the next closest organization (Joe Gibbs Racing). But this may be more telling: Sunday’s 1-2 finish by Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International was the fifth time Hendrick swept the top two spots, joining Dover (Alex Bowman and Larson), Austin (Elliott and Larson), Charlotte (Larson and Elliott) and Sonoma (Larson and Elliott). The really impressive part? No other NASCAR Cup team has achieved this distinction even once in 2021.
2 Bob Jenkins, whose voice was synonymous with the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR on ESPN, died Monday at the age of 73, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced. Mr. Jenkins served in a variety of roles at the Brickyard — a reporter and chief announcer for IMS Radio Network, then later the speedway’s public address system announcer. He also served as the lead anchor on ESPN’s NASCAR coverage from 1979 to 2000, during which he teamed with Ned Jarrett and Benny Parsons. His other work with ESPN and ABC included CART, Formula 1 and numerous racing series. In addition, his voice was immortalized in the NASCAR-themed feature film “Days of Thunder” starring Tom Cruise. A track statement cited brain cancer as the cause of death.
3 A 16-year-old upstaged NASCAR weekly national points leader Peyton Sellers on Saturday at South Boston Speedway. Landon Pembelton, the son of 2009 South Boston Limited Sportsman Division champion Brian Pembelton, grabbed the lead from Sellers on a restart with four laps remaining in the opener of twin 50-lap features to grab his first career Late Model victory. “This is a big deal,” Pembelton said in victory lane. “... Two generations of our family have won here. It’s a pretty big deal.” Sellers responded with a dominant victory in the nightcap, driving from seventh to the lead in the race’s first 13 laps. Pembleton finished second, 1.44 seconds behind Sellers. Other winners were Jason Myers (Limited Sportsman doubleheader), Nathan Crews (Pure Stock) and Josh Dawson (Hornet).
Also around the commonwealth:
Brandon Umberger swept both 15-lap Modified features at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Jerry Dillow and Keith Griffitts (Super Street doubleheader), Kayla Surber (U-Car), Braxton Surber (K-Car) and Tanner Cook (Pro Mini).
Rain washed out the card at Virginia Motor Speedway, Langley Speedway and Dominion Raceway.
4 Race fans can meet Kenny Wallace before the NASCAR veteran competes in two 60-lap Late Model features Saturday at Motor Mile Speedway. The $199 super ticket includes a 10-lap Rusty Wallace Racing Experience in a NASCAR Late Model car, a photo plaque autographed by Wallace, a luncheon and meet and greet in the VIP suites at the speedway and two general admission tickets to the night’s racing action. Get more information at MotorMileSpeedway.com/Tickets.
