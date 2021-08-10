Fast Thoughts for Aug. 11: Hendrick again crowds top of the leader board; Bob Jenkins dies at 73; 16-year-old steals the spotlight at South Boston

1 How strong has Hendrick Motorsports been this season? The stockpile of race trophies is obvious — 11 in 23 Cup points races, and five more than the next closest organization (Joe Gibbs Racing). But this may be more telling: Sunday’s 1-2 finish by Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen International was the fifth time Hendrick swept the top two spots, joining Dover (Alex Bowman and Larson), Austin (Elliott and Larson), Charlotte (Larson and Elliott) and Sonoma (Larson and Elliott). The really impressive part? No other NASCAR Cup team has achieved this distinction even once in 2021.

2 Bob Jenkins, whose voice was synonymous with the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR on ESPN, died Monday at the age of 73, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced. Mr. Jenkins served in a variety of roles at the Brickyard — a reporter and chief announcer for IMS Radio Network, then later the speedway’s public address system announcer. He also served as the lead anchor on ESPN’s NASCAR coverage from 1979 to 2000, during which he teamed with Ned Jarrett and Benny Parsons. His other work with ESPN and ABC included CART, Formula 1 and numerous racing series. In addition, his voice was immortalized in the NASCAR-themed feature film “Days of Thunder” starring Tom Cruise. A track statement cited brain cancer as the cause of death.