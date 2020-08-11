IMSA Rolex 24 Auto Racing

The NASCAR Cup vehicle Kyle Busch will pilot on the Daytona International Speedway road course this weekend will look much different than the one he used during the 24 Hours of Daytona in January.

1 A new chicane will be among the surprises awaiting drivers this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course. NASCAR’s top three touring series will make their inaugural attempts to tame the hybrid course, which incorporates much of the speedway’s 2§-mile oval layout with some dramatic technical turns in the infield. Fans familiar with the 24 Hours of Daytona will recognize most of it — as will Kyle Busch, who competed in the January race — but a chicane coming off Turn 4 has been added to that configuration. The high-downforce rules package that targets 750 horsepower will be used in the Cup Series.

2 Spire Motorsports is expanding to two cars with its purchase of Leavine Family Racing’s NASCAR charter and assets. The situation should sound familiar to race fans: Spire purchased its first charter when Furniture Row Racing left the sport after the 2018 season. LFR announced a week ago it was closing its shop because of economic woes created by the pandemic. Owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus Puchyr, Spire claimed its sole win with Justin Haley behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway in July 2019. The team will operate out of the LFR race shop next season, though drivers have yet to be announced. As part of the agreement, LFR’s current inventory of vehicles and chassis will be returned to its technical partner, Joe Gibbs Racing.

3 Around the commonwealth: Jonathan Findley scored the biggest win of his young career by holding off the field in the Radley Automotive 125 at Dominion Raceway. The 21-year-old from nearby Bristow passed 15-year-old Mini Tyrrell of Manassas with 48 laps remaining to claim the CARS Tour Late Model feature, Findley’s first win in the series. Another 15-year-old, Jonathan Shafer, led the first 58 laps before battling gearbox problems and settling for fourth. In other action, Landon Pembleton claimed the win in the 35-lap Virginia Racers Late Model Challenge. Also announced this week, the CARS Tour will make a second stop in Virginia. The tour will visit Franklin County Speedway for the first time on Aug. 22, replacing an event at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, N.C. Both the Late Model and Super Late Model divisions will compete in 125-lap races, and the races will be broadcast on CARSTour.TV. ... Matt Carter and Chris Johnson split twin 30-lap Modified features at Langley Speedway. Other winners were Nick Sample and Paul Lubno (Grand Stock doubleheader), Tommy Jackson Jr. (Legend), Matthew Leach (Champ Kart) and Charlie Bryant (Enduro). ... James Graybeal of Rural Retreat held off Britt Johnson in the 15-lap U-Car feature at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Kevin Atwell (Pro Mini), J.R. Davis (Modified), Keith Griffitts (Super Street) and Braxton Surber (K-Car).

