Fast Thoughts for Aug. 18:

1 Random musings from a weekend of IndyCar and NASCAR racing at the Brickyard:
Anyone else find it funny the LeafFilter guy — Leaf Home founder Matt Kaulig, the same one who spends most of his television time chiding home owners about the dangers of climbing ladders to clean their own gutters — was OK sending driver AJ Allmendinger on a course where a Turn 6 chicane essentially became a strip of tire spikes?
Count Denny Hamlin among the drivers who aren’t fans of NASCAR using the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course again in 2022. “These cars and curbs and all that stuff just doesn’t go together,” the Manchester High School alumnus told NBC Sports after he was spun out of the lead by Chase Briscoe in the waning moments of the race. “We’re trying to force sports car racing into these fans. Although the finish was a crash-fest, I’m sure everyone will love it. It’s just stupid. It’s a complete circus at the end of the race. You just roll the dice and hope you don’t get crashed.”
Jimmie Johnson may have had more TV time this weekend than he did during some races during his final Cup season. Nearly every commercial break during Saturday’s IndyCar broadcast seemed to include at least one ad featuring the seven-time NASCAR champion and open-wheel rookie. Hadn’t remembered a driver consistently in the back of the field getting that much attention since Danica Patrick.
2 Josh Berry will move into a full-time Xfinity Series ride with JR Motorsports next season. Berry has made 13 of his 16 starts in the series this season for JR Motorsports, including his first career victory at Martinsville Speedway. He’s also supplemented that schedule driving Late Models, including a victory in the Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway last month. Team co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. says the team may expand from four to five cars next year to accommodate Berry’s addition.
3 Peyton Sellers rolled to another sweep at Dominion Raceway in his quest for a second NASCAR weekly series national championship. Sellers held off 16-year-old Landon Pembelton — driving a car Sellers owns — by 0.03 seconds in the opener of a 60-lap Late Model doubleheader. The nightcap was less chaotic for the 2005 national champion, who passed former Southside Speedway regular Mason Bailey on a Lap 23 restart and claimed the win by 1.587 seconds. Pembelton finished third. Other winners Saturday were Carson Higgs (Dominion Stock doubleheader), E.J. Kenny (U-Car) and Bradley Wilson (Any Car).
Also around the commonwealth:
Points leader Kres Vandyke and Ryan Wilson split wins in twin 60-lap Late Model features at Motor Mile Speedway. With a field that included former NASCAR competitor and commentator Kenny Wallace, Vandyke edged Jacob Borst by 0.455 seconds in the opener and Wilson topped Justin Johnson by 0.734 seconds in the nightcap. Wallace finished ninth and seventh, respectively. Other winners were Kyle Barnes and Scott Lancaster (Sportsman doubleheader), Doodle Lang (Mod 4), Scooter Hollandsworth (Super Street) and Peyton Howell (U-Car).
Another round of bad luck wipes away another Saturday of FASTRAK Racing at Virginia Motor Speedway. On Aug. 7, the USA 100 — with its $20,000 first prize — was canceled because of an extremely soggy forecast. This coming Saturday, VMS was planning to host the Prelude to the World Championship. But that’s been canceled because of a national Hoosier tire shortage. VMS is hoping to run its final points races of the season in the Pro Late Model, Sportsman, Modified and Limited Stock divisions on Sept. 4.
Rain washed out the cards at Langley Speedway and Wythe Raceway.
