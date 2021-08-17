Fast Thoughts for Aug. 18:

1 Random musings from a weekend of IndyCar and NASCAR racing at the Brickyard:

Anyone else find it funny the LeafFilter guy — Leaf Home founder Matt Kaulig, the same one who spends most of his television time chiding home owners about the dangers of climbing ladders to clean their own gutters — was OK sending driver AJ Allmendinger on a course where a Turn 6 chicane essentially became a strip of tire spikes?

Count Denny Hamlin among the drivers who aren’t fans of NASCAR using the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course again in 2022. “These cars and curbs and all that stuff just doesn’t go together,” the Manchester High School alumnus told NBC Sports after he was spun out of the lead by Chase Briscoe in the waning moments of the race. “We’re trying to force sports car racing into these fans. Although the finish was a crash-fest, I’m sure everyone will love it. It’s just stupid. It’s a complete circus at the end of the race. You just roll the dice and hope you don’t get crashed.”