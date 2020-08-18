Fast Thoughts for Aug. 19: Daytona road course a turn in right direction for NASCAR schedule, around the commonwealth

1 Here’s hoping NASCAR finds a way to keep the Daytona road course on the schedule next season. As exciting as the Charlotte Roval has been because of its chaotic nature, Sunday’s race at Daytona appeared to offer a truer test of driver skill. Former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin put it this way: “I love [SMI president] Marcus [Smith] and those guys, but that [Roval] track is kind of a little bit hokey compared to this one where this road course has been part of this racetrack for a long time. It was made for this racetrack, where I think Charlotte just tried to make one to fit their track. There’s a lot of off-camber corners, and it’s super narrow and blind in a lot of spots. So it’s just different.” Pretty strong review from a guy who settled for second Sunday. Let’s hope Daytona’s road course remains on the docket, even at the expense of the summer crapshoot on the regular Daytona track (unless NASCAR is willing to abandon the yellow-line rule there).