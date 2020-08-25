Fast Thoughts for Aug. 26: Looney falls just short of big win in CARS Tour; Corvette wins attrition battle at VIR; around the commonwealth

3Around the commonwealth: South Boston Speedway powerhouse Peyton Sellers enjoyed a successful road trip to Thornburg, sweeping a pair of 50-lap Late Model features at Dominion Raceway. Dominion Late Model points leader Brenden Queen finished third and second, respectively. Other winners were Paul Lubno (Grand Stocks), Jared Clarke (Pro Six), Ryley Music (Bandolero) and Roger Sawyer (Enduro). ... Britt Johnson of Chilhowie took advantage of Travis Quesenberry’s motor overheating to claim the $1,000 first prize in the 100-lap U-Car feature at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Kevin Atwell (Pro Mini), Morgan Widener (Pro Modifieds) and Michael Deskins (Super Street). ... Chris Humblet and father Jimmy Humblet enjoyed a family reunion in victory lane at Dominion Raceway, as the duo split victories in a 35-lap Modified doubleheader. Other winners were Zack Lightfoot (Virginia Racer doubleheader), Alex Ayers (U-Car) and Keith Riley (Mini Stock). ... The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway has been canceled because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The race, scheduled for Sept. 26, is one of the richest and most prestigious Late Model races of the season. Officials say the race is scheduled to return next season.