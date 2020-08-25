Fast Thoughts for Aug. 26: Looney falls just short of big win in CARS Tour; Corvette wins attrition battle at VIR; around the commonwealth

1 Mike Looney falls just short of major win in CARS Tour: Jared Fryar edged Mike Looney — the reigning Late Model champion at Motor Mile Speedway — for the victory in the CARS Tour AutosByNelson.com 250 at Franklin County Speedway. Fryar and Looney swapped the lead during the final laps of the 125-lap Late Model feature, with Fryar snapping a winless streak in the series that dated to March 2017 at Dominion Raceway. “We were beating and banging,” Looney said. “He gave me a little shot and got me sideways. I was a little mad for a second and gave him a shot back, but I’m really glad he held on to it because I would’ve looked like a donkey’s butt if I dumped him down there. What a show.” In the 125-lap Super Late Model race, Bubba Pollard waited out a two-hour rain delay before making a late pass on Sammy Smith for the win.
2 Corvette wins battle of attrition at VIR: The Corvette Racing duo of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor benefited from the late tire damage of Porsche drivers Frederic Makowiecki and Nick Tandy to win the GT Le Mans competition at the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship at Virginia International Raceway. All six cars in the division suffered problems at some point during the two-hour, 40-minute competition, and the BMW of Connor de Phillippi and Bruno Spengler rallied to finish second. In the GT Daytona class, Robby Foley and Bill Auberlen claimed the victory in their BMW, giving Auberlen a record 61st victory in IMSA.
3Around the commonwealth: South Boston Speedway powerhouse Peyton Sellers enjoyed a successful road trip to Thornburg, sweeping a pair of 50-lap Late Model features at Dominion Raceway. Dominion Late Model points leader Brenden Queen finished third and second, respectively. Other winners were Paul Lubno (Grand Stocks), Jared Clarke (Pro Six), Ryley Music (Bandolero) and Roger Sawyer (Enduro). ... Britt Johnson of Chilhowie took advantage of Travis Quesenberry’s motor overheating to claim the $1,000 first prize in the 100-lap U-Car feature at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Kevin Atwell (Pro Mini), Morgan Widener (Pro Modifieds) and Michael Deskins (Super Street). ... Chris Humblet and father Jimmy Humblet enjoyed a family reunion in victory lane at Dominion Raceway, as the duo split victories in a 35-lap Modified doubleheader. Other winners were Zack Lightfoot (Virginia Racer doubleheader), Alex Ayers (U-Car) and Keith Riley (Mini Stock). ... The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway has been canceled because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The race, scheduled for Sept. 26, is one of the richest and most prestigious Late Model races of the season. Officials say the race is scheduled to return next season.