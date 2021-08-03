Fast Thoughts for Aug. 4: Josh Berry undecided on 2022 despite Xfinity win; around the commonwealth

Berry undecided on 2022 despite Xfinity win

Hampton Heat 200 winner Josh Berry, who’s scored lucrative wins in the Xfinity Series and in Late Models this season, says he’s still weighing his options for 2022.

Berry, 30, of Hendersonville, Tenn., has made 16 starts in a breakthrough 2021 Xfinity Series campaign. He claimed his first series win at Martinsville Speedway in April for JR Motorsports and has piled up seven top-10 finishes despite running a part-time schedule.

In his down time from NASCAR racing, he’s dominating short tracks in the Late Model division, including a win Saturday in the CARS Tour at Hickory (N.C.) Speedway. His trips to Virginia have been particularly profitable: a $10,000 first prize at Langley Speedway on July 24 and $44,000 in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville in 2019, also for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s racing team.

“We’re taking things week to week,” Berry told Short Track Scene about his plans for the rest of this season and 2022. “... I’m really enjoying racing with this group right now and all of my partners. They’ve supported me a long time and I want to do a good job for them.”