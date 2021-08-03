Fast Thoughts for Aug. 4: Josh Berry undecided on 2022 despite Xfinity win; around the commonwealth

Berry undecided on 2022 despite Xfinity win
Hampton Heat 200 winner Josh Berry, who’s scored lucrative wins in the Xfinity Series and in Late Models this season, says he’s still weighing his options for 2022.
Berry, 30, of Hendersonville, Tenn., has made 16 starts in a breakthrough 2021 Xfinity Series campaign. He claimed his first series win at Martinsville Speedway in April for JR Motorsports and has piled up seven top-10 finishes despite running a part-time schedule.
In his down time from NASCAR racing, he’s dominating short tracks in the Late Model division, including a win Saturday in the CARS Tour at Hickory (N.C.) Speedway. His trips to Virginia have been particularly profitable: a $10,000 first prize at Langley Speedway on July 24 and $44,000 in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville in 2019, also for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s racing team.
“We’re taking things week to week,” Berry told Short Track Scene about his plans for the rest of this season and 2022. “... I’m really enjoying racing with this group right now and all of my partners. They’ve supported me a long time and I want to do a good job for them.”
Around the commonwealth
Peyton Sellers
- extended his Late Model winning streak to eight at Dominion Raceway in the opener of a 100-lap doubleheader, but rain and
John Goin
- snapped that in the nightcap. Sellers passed Goin — the pole-setter in the opener — with about 20 laps remaining for the win. However, the NASCAR national weekly points leader ran out of laps when he started from the rear of the field in the second race. Sellers moved to the second spot behind Goin before rain struck with nine laps left, and following two caution laps, the race was called. Other winners were
Chris Donnelly
- (Virginia Racer),
Layton Harrison
- (INEX),
Carson Higgs
- (Dominion Stock),
Michael Frayser
- (U-Car),
Bradley Wilson
- (4-Cylinder Any Car) and
Troy Curtis
- (8-Cylinder Any Car).
- L
- ate Model points leader
Brenden Queen
- claimed wins in two divisions Saturday at Langley Speedway. Queen won the opener of twin 50-lap Late
- Model features but finished f
- ourth in the nightcap, won by
Justin S. Carroll
- . On the same card, he was victorious in a 40-lap Pro Six feature by 1.6 seconds over
Travis Wall
- . Other winners were
Chris Roberts
- and
Tim Wilson
- (Grand Stock doubleheader);
Shannon Lester
- (Super Truck);
Chris Kane
- (Enduro) and
Jacob Harberts
- (Pro Wing Champ Kart
- s).
Matt Quade
- and points leader
Justin Williams
- split wins in a 30-lap Pro Late Model doubleheader at Virginia Motor Speedway. Other winners were Jeff
Solinger
- and
Chase Butler
- (Modified doubleheader);
Johnny Brooks
- and
Brian Maxey
- (Limited Stock doubleheader); and
Davis Lipscombe
- (Sportsman).
Dillon Brown
- won the $10,000 top prize by leading all 53 laps in the Amer
- i
- c
- an All-Star Crate
- Late Model feature at W
- ythe R
- aceway. Other winners were
Jerry Dillow
- (Super Street),
Will Hostetler
- (U-
- Car),