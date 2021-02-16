Fast Thoughts for Feb. 17: Michael McDowell's win even brings out the best in Joey Logano, but Daytona 500 no Super Bowl

1 How popular was Michael McDowell’s win early Monday morning? Even Joey Logano was happy for him. Logano isn’t shy about sharing his dissatisfaction with competitors, and he clearly had reason to be irked after being spun out a half-lap from a second Daytona 500 win. Of all the things he could have said moments after the crash, I wasn’t expecting this: “I feel like we had a great shot being where we were and leading on the last lap, but if we couldn’t win I’m really happy to see McDowell win this thing. He’s a great guy, a great person, a good leader in life and has helped me a lot in my life, so it’s very cool to see him win the Daytona 500.” Wait, what? Maybe Logano was worn out from the “10 Hours of Daytona.” But the storybook finish was so good — a driver with 357 Cup starts who had never finished better than fourth finally breaking through — that even “Sliced Bread” might have gotten lost in the moment.