Fast Thoughts for Feb. 17: Michael McDowell's win even brings out the best in Joey Logano, but Daytona 500 no Super Bowl

1 How popular was Michael McDowell’s win early Monday morning? Even Joey Logano was happy for him. Logano isn’t shy about sharing his dissatisfaction with competitors, and he clearly had reason to be irked after being spun out a half-lap from a second Daytona 500 win. Of all the things he could have said moments after the crash, I wasn’t expecting this: “I feel like we had a great shot being where we were and leading on the last lap, but if we couldn’t win I’m really happy to see McDowell win this thing. He’s a great guy, a great person, a good leader in life and has helped me a lot in my life, so it’s very cool to see him win the Daytona 500.” Wait, what? Maybe Logano was worn out from the “10 Hours of Daytona.” But the storybook finish was so good — a driver with 357 Cup starts who had never finished better than fourth finally breaking through — that even “Sliced Bread” might have gotten lost in the moment.
2 With that said, Sunday’s finish is more proof the Daytona 500 isn’t the “Super Bowl of NASCAR.” There’s tons of pageantry, the race drew 44 entries — an unheard of number in the Cup Series these days — and new commercials were unveiled. But do you remember when the Jacksonville Jaguars came out of nowhere in the final minute to win the Super Bowl? Me neither. Michael McDowell became the third winner of the “Great American Race” in the past five years to lead only one lap — albeit the most important one — joining Austin Dillon (2018) and Kurt Busch (2017). If anything, the Daytona 500 should be called “Sports’ Biggest Lottery Ticket.” And Front Row Motorsports and owner Bob Jenkins cashed in after more than 15 years in the Cup Series.
3 Kudos to Fox for keeping the Daytona 500 on their primary network through early Monday morning. Including the prerace coverage and postrace fallout, Sunday’s race turned into a nearly 10-hour NASCAR broadcast window. It helped there were no NFL games to compete with as thunderstorms delayed the action several hours, but I figured the broadcast was headed for Fox Sports 1 when the delay extended past 8 p.m. Instead, fans were treated to a fantastic finish, and the appearances of Michael Jordan and Pitbull during the downtime may have added some new fans along the way.
Michael McDowell's win brings out the best in everyone, but Daytona 500 no Super Bowl.