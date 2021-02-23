Fast Thoughts for Feb. 24: Christopher Bell benefits from Kyle Busch-Adam Stevens split; Houff adds sponsor; Ty Gibbs to race twice in Virginia

1 The biggest winner in the Kyle Busch-Adam Stevens split is Christopher Bell. After six extremely successful seasons together — including two Cup championships and 28 points wins — Busch and his crew chief were separated, with Stevens joining Christopher Bell and JGR engineer and Xfinity crew chief Ben Beshore moving to the No. 18 with Busch. In the week leading up to the Daytona 500, Busch shared on the syndicated TV show “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” that he requested Stevens make some personnel changes to the No. 18 team before the 2020 seasons, changes with which Stevens didn’t agree. Now, two points races into a season where Stevens sits atop the pit box for a driver with 38 career Cup starts, the duo has already punched its ticket to the Cup playoffs. “I generally don’t self-analyze career milestones or achievements. I can tell you it felt really good,” Stevens said Sunday in the media center at Daytona International Speedway. “I’m beyond thrilled for Bell and beyond thrilled for all my team guys. It’s a complete new over-the-wall group. They had phenomenal pit stops today. New car chief, we’re all learning each other. Everyone is doing such a good job with such a good attitude. That’s what feels good to me. ... It’s nice to be reminded we’re doing the right things and we’re doing them the right way, to get that reminder very early in the season.”