Fast Thoughts for July 14: NASCAR says Next Gen car still on schedule for 2022; how will Cup practice and qualifying look next season?

1 NASCAR says the Cup Series’ Next Gen car remains on schedule to debut next February despite “fiction” surrounding data from a June 30 test crash at Talladega Superspeedway. Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, said officials are awaiting a full report from the crash, in which a robot drove the car and a crash dummy was installed. “There’s a lot of fiction out there,” Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday, “and what everyone has to realize is that our normal safety testing procedure at the laboratory, so to speak, the proving grounds where we typically set up our impacts and get the data, that was done differently because of COVID, because of the backlog at that facility, so we went and we did that test at Talladega — at a real racetrack.” Miller said the findings haven’t been released yet because there are “reams of data” that must be processed before a report can be completed.
2 Also discussed this week was how qualifying and practice sessions may look in NASCAR’s top series next season. According to a report from Nate Ryan of NBC Sports, the sanctioning body met with drivers to seek input on what format to use each week when the Next Gen car is introduced. Among the options mentioned: a hybrid practice/qualifying session; and using an average of multiple laps for qualifying. One other proposal discussed was relying on a pool of several backup cars — possibly provided by manufacturers — to avoid teams having to build and transport their own. That would provide a huge savings to teams for cars that are rarely used.
3 Josh Berry will fill in for Michael Annett in JR Motorsports’ No. 1 car in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at New Hampshire. Berry, last year’s NASCAR weekly series national champion and a regular at Virginia’s short tracks, collected his first career Xfinity win in April at Martinsville driving JRM’s No. 8. Annett is undergoing surgery for a fractured femur and should be back in time for the Aug. 7 race at Watkins Glen. NASCAR granted Annett — who is 10th in the points — a medical waiver for the playoffs.
4 Peyton Sellers extended his Late Model winning streak at Dominion Raceway to five with a doubleheader sweep of 60-lap features Saturday night. Sellers started fourth in the opener but needed less than 20 laps to grab the lead for good. The nightcap was more of a challenge, as the NASCAR weekly points leader started eighth following the inversion and didn’t take the lead from John Goin until Lap 44. Other winners Saturday were Richard Powers and Dan Rogers (Dominion Stock doubleheader), Tyler Warriner (Mini Cup doubleheader sweep) and Cameron Ruggles (U-Car).
Also around the commonwealth:
Rick Gdovic loosened Matt Carter’s stranglehold on victory lane at Langley Speedway by edging Carter in the opener of a 30-lap Modified doubleheader. Carter responded by rallying from the eighth starting spot in the nightcap for his sixth win of the season. Other winners Saturday were Chris Kane (Enduro), Brenden Queen (Pro Six), Tim Wilson (Grand Stock), E.J. Kenny (U-Car) and Chris Bechtel (Champ Kart).
Justin Williams passed Billy Hubbard and Jeremy Pilkerton on the opening lap en route to leading all 35 circuits in the Pro Late Model feature at Virginia Motor Speedway. Other winners were Davis Lipscombe (Sportsman), Bret Hamilton (Modified) and Brian Maxey (Limited Stock).
Rain washed out the action at Wythe Raceway, but action returns this Saturday with the Schaeffer’s Oil Summer Nationals, including a Super Late Model feature that will pay $10,000 to the winner.
