Fast Thoughts for July 14: NASCAR says Next Gen car still on schedule for 2022; how will Cup practice and qualifying look next season?

1 NASCAR says the Cup Series’ Next Gen car remains on schedule to debut next February despite “fiction” surrounding data from a June 30 test crash at Talladega Superspeedway. Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, said officials are awaiting a full report from the crash, in which a robot drove the car and a crash dummy was installed. “There’s a lot of fiction out there,” Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday, “and what everyone has to realize is that our normal safety testing procedure at the laboratory, so to speak, the proving grounds where we typically set up our impacts and get the data, that was done differently because of COVID, because of the backlog at that facility, so we went and we did that test at Talladega — at a real racetrack.” Miller said the findings haven’t been released yet because there are “reams of data” that must be processed before a report can be completed.