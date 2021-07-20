Fast Thoughts for July 21: Bobby McCarty looks to claim second leg of Virginia Late Model Triple Crown; NHRA returning to Virginia Motorsports Park in 2022 after 2021 cancellation

1 A star-filled field of at least 30 Late Model drivers will vie for a $10,000 first prize and a new custom trophy Saturday night in the Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway. Bobby McCarty — the winner of the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200, the opener of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series — joins defending track champion Brenden Queen, NASCAR national weekly series points leader Peyton Sellers and Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry in the 200-lap feature, now in its 13th installment. Fans can watch haulers arrive Friday and open practice Saturday at 2 p.m. on the track’s Facebook page. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 6:15, and tickets are available at Langley-Speedway.com

2 The NHRA announced the series will return to Virginia Motorsports Park next season after this year’s stop was canceled because of a full schedule and travel logistics created by the pandemic. The NHRA, which last visited the Petersburg facility in 2019, is scheduled to return May 13-15, 2022. VMP was to host the drag racing series last month, before attendance limits in Virginia earlier in the year led to the event being postponed. Last week, the NHRA announced that stop was canceled.

Also around the commonwealth: