Fast Thoughts for July 21: Bobby McCarty looks to claim second leg of Virginia Late Model Triple Crown; NHRA returning to Virginia Motorsports Park in 2022 after 2021 cancellation

1 A star-filled field of at least 30 Late Model drivers will vie for a $10,000 first prize and a new custom trophy Saturday night in the Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway. Bobby McCarty — the winner of the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200, the opener of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series — joins defending track champion Brenden Queen, NASCAR national weekly series points leader Peyton Sellers and Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry in the 200-lap feature, now in its 13th installment. Fans can watch haulers arrive Friday and open practice Saturday at 2 p.m. on the track’s Facebook page. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 6:15, and tickets are available at Langley-Speedway.com
2 The NHRA announced the series will return to Virginia Motorsports Park next season after this year’s stop was canceled because of a full schedule and travel logistics created by the pandemic. The NHRA, which last visited the Petersburg facility in 2019, is scheduled to return May 13-15, 2022. VMP was to host the drag racing series last month, before attendance limits in Virginia earlier in the year led to the event being postponed. Last week, the NHRA announced that stop was canceled.
Also around the commonwealth:
Matt Carter continued his dominance over the Modified Division at Langley Speedway with another sweep of 30-lap features. Carter, whose five-race winning streak ended last week with a late pass by Rick Gdovic in the opener of a doubleheader, extended his current run to three wins. Other winners were Matthew Leach (Pro Wing Champ Kart), Chris Kane (Enduro), Christian Keller (U-Car), Colby Flowers (Legend) and Ayden Millette (Bandolero).
Davis Lipscombe of Midlothian beat the Sportsman Division field and the rain Saturday at Virginia Motor Speedway. Lipscombe needed only seven laps to move from the eighth starting spot to the lead in the 30-lap feature. However, thunderstorms struck just after the race ended, and the rest of the action was canceled.
The father-son team of Jimmy and Chris Humblet split wins in the twin 50-lap Modified features at Dominion Raceway. Mike Rudy finished third twice to extend his track points lead. Other winners were Ryan Pritt (U-Car doubleheader sweep), Ryan Matthews (Virginia Racer), Cameron Burke (Any Car 8-Cylinder), Bradley Wilson (Any Car 4-Cylinder) and Tyler Warriner (Mini Cup).
Rain washed out the Schaeffer’s Southern Nationals at Wythe Raceway and Saturday’s action at South Boston Speedway.
Motor Mile Speedway will welcome former NASCAR star Kenny Wallace on Aug. 14, and he will take part in the full slate of racing that night. Tickets can be purchased at the track’s website, and every ticket purchased by Aug. 10 will be entered to win a ride along with Wallace. Visit MotorMileSpeedway.com/tickets for more information.
(804) 649-6837
Twitter: @cwilinric