Fast Thoughts for July 7: Bobby McCarty scores $10,000 payday at South Boston Speedway; a closer look at the numbers from Chase Elliott's dominance on road courses

1 Bobby McCarty pulled away from Peyton Sellers on a restart with three laps remaining for a $10,000 payday Saturday at South Boston Speedway. McCarty took the lead from Sellers on Lap 103 and held him off on three restarts in the final 20 laps of the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200. “I love that more than anything. To be able to come here and go head-to-head with [Sellers] caution after caution and come out on top is really special,” McCarty said at the track after the race. “It means a lot.” Sellers, who saw his winning streak in the event snapped at two, finished second and remains atop the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series standings. Pole-winner Mike Looney finished sixth. The Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series continues July 24 with the Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway and concludes Sept. 25 at Martinsville Speedway with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Other winners Saturday night were Daniel Moss (Limited Sportsman), Nathan Crews (Pure Stock) and Jared Dawson (Hornet).