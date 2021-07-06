Fast Thoughts for July 7: Bobby McCarty scores $10,000 payday at South Boston Speedway; a closer look at the numbers from Chase Elliott's dominance on road courses

1 Bobby McCarty pulled away from Peyton Sellers on a restart with three laps remaining for a $10,000 payday Saturday at South Boston Speedway. McCarty took the lead from Sellers on Lap 103 and held him off on three restarts in the final 20 laps of the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200. “I love that more than anything. To be able to come here and go head-to-head with [Sellers] caution after caution and come out on top is really special,” McCarty said at the track after the race. “It means a lot.” Sellers, who saw his winning streak in the event snapped at two, finished second and remains atop the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series standings. Pole-winner Mike Looney finished sixth. The Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series continues July 24 with the Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway and concludes Sept. 25 at Martinsville Speedway with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Other winners Saturday night were Daniel Moss (Limited Sportsman), Nathan Crews (Pure Stock) and Jared Dawson (Hornet).
Also around the commonwealth:
Billy Hubbard topped a field of 12 cars to win the 25-lap Virginia Sprint Car feature at Langley Speedway. Other winners were Chase McAdams (Super Truck doubleheader sweep), Dale Nichols and Landon Abbott (Super Street doubleheader) and Aaron Leach (Champ Kart).
Tam Topham and Richard Shupe split victories in twin 15-lap Super Street features at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Kevin Atwell (Pro Mini), Jerry Dillow and Keith Griffitts (Super Street doubleheader), Will Hostetler (U-Car) and Braxton Surber (K-Car).
2 A closer look at the stats reveals just how impressive Chase Elliott has been on road courses in his career. A 25-year-old being on a list with NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart will obviously turn heads. But even more than the win total is Elliott’s winning percentage when making left and right turns. How the top 10 in road course wins compare among several statistics on those courses, as compiled by DriverAverages.com:
Average Laps Win Driver Wins Races Top-5s Top-10s finish Poles led %
1. Jeff Gordon 9 47 20 27 13.0 8 719 19.1
2. Tony Stewart 8 34 14 21 10.9 1 329 23.5
3. Chase Elliott 7 16 9 11 8.3 1 326 43.8
4t. Richard Petty 6 59 16 30 14.1 6 733 10.2
4t. Ricky Rudd 6 55 26 30 13.5 6 340 10.9
4t. Bobby Allison 6 46 19 26 11.0 5 924 13.0
4t. Rusty Wallace 6 46 19 25 15.4 3 364 13.0
8t. Darrell Waltrip 5 53 10 22 14.8 9 417 9.4
8t. Tim Richmond 5 16 8 11 11.6 2 316 31.3
8t. Dan Gurney 5 9 5 6 8.8 2 696 55.6
Elliott has made only approximately a third of the road course starts Gordon did in his career. With six wins in his past eight points races on those tracks, Elliott will likely be the favorite in the final three road course races of the season: Aug. 8 at Watkins Glen International, Aug. 15 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Oct. 10 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Because success in NASCAR usually occurs in cycles, one shouldn’t assume Elliott will pile up 20 road course wins based on his current trajectory. But right now, I wouldn’t bet against Elliott catching anyone on a road course, including Gordon.
3 Atlanta Motor Speedway will take its banking to new heights in 2022. The banking in the corners will be increased from 24 degrees to 28 — higher than any other track in NASCAR’s top series — beginning next season when the green flag drops on the next generation of Cup cars. Banking in the straightaways will remain at 5 degrees. Other changes include narrowing the track from 55 feet wide to 52 on the frontstretch, 42 on the backstretch and 40 in the turns. Construction will begin next week after the Quaker State 400, which will be the final race on the current asphalt surface that was repaved in 1997.
