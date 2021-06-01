Fast Thoughts for June 2: Kyle Larson caps unique weekend sweep; NASCAR to allow more access at racetrack; Sellers rolls to win at South Boston

1 Kyle Larson completes a unique weekend sweep with a World of Outlaws victory on Monday night. Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Larson led 327 of 400 laps and won every stage in the Coca-Cola 600. Only 24 hours later, he was dominating the Sprint Car field on the dirt at 3/8-mile Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway some 500 miles away, claiming the $10,000 first prize. Worth noting: Larson became the first driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race and a World of Outlaw Sprint Car race in consecutive days. Joked Logan Schuchart after finishing second Monday when Larson admitted to using the track’s video board to see where Schuchart was making up time in the waning laps: “We might have to take that big board down soon.”
2 Fans wanting more access at the racetrack will get their wish starting with the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13. The sanctioning body announced Tuesday that guest access to the garage — while not at the level before the pandemic — will be expanded significantly. The driver and crew chief meetings will remain virtual through the end of the 2021 season, but pre-entry screenings will be discontinued and prerace activities will more closely resemble their pre-COVID-19 forms.
3 NASCAR’s championship weekend will remain at Phoenix Raceway next season. Though the 2022 schedule has yet to be unveiled, NASCAR announced Tuesday that the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series championships will be determined in the desert for a third consecutive year. NASCAR ran its playoff championship races in Avondale, Ariz., for the first time last season, ending Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 16-year run of hosting those events.
4 This week’s Virginia short-track spotlight: NASCAR weekly points leader Peyton Sellers passed pole-sitter Stuart Crews and held off Thomas Scott for the victory in the 100-lap Late Model feature at South Boston Speedway. “If it had been anybody else, I probably would have used him up a little more,” Scott said of Sellers after the race. “They’ve been working hard and he’s running for a national championship. If I wrecked my boss, it would have put me in a weird spot.” Landon Pembelton, 16, who entered the weekend fourth in the national standings, finished fifth Saturday. Other winners were J.D. Eversole (Limited Sportsman) and Johnny Layne (Pure Stock).
Also around the commonwealth:
Jesse Lowe held off a field of 27 cars to claim the win and the $5,000 first prize in the 50-lap American All-Star Late Model feature at Wythe Raceway. Other winners on Sunday were Stephen Pedulla (Mid-East Modified), Will Hostetler (U-Car), Michael Deskins (Super Street), Shawn King (Pro Mini) and Braxton Surber (K-Car).
