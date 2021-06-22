Fast Thoughts for June 23:

1 The best of Kyle Busch’s comments as compiled by The Associated Press after the two-time Cup champion collected his 100th Xfinity win Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway:

On why he may not race in the series after this season: “Why? Did you hear the crowd? Nobody likes me. I get beat up, whether it is the fans or [media], like ‘Why am I doing it? What am I doing it for? Why am I beating on the little guys?’ I love winning. If I can’t win on the Cup side, hell, I may quit that and come back and run Xfinity full time.”

On stopping at 100 wins: “If you look back on the last 10 years, with all the limitations, I mean hell, I probably could have made that number 150 by now, 160, 170, whatever. But with everything that went down and only been able to run five a year, it’s 100 now.”

To the crowd after the race: “I saw a lot of you standing up when [Justin] Allgaier took the lead, and then a lot of you sat back down when I took the lead.”