Fast Thoughts for June 23:

1 The best of Kyle Busch’s comments as compiled by The Associated Press after the two-time Cup champion collected his 100th Xfinity win Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway:
On why he may not race in the series after this season: “Why? Did you hear the crowd? Nobody likes me. I get beat up, whether it is the fans or [media], like ‘Why am I doing it? What am I doing it for? Why am I beating on the little guys?’ I love winning. If I can’t win on the Cup side, hell, I may quit that and come back and run Xfinity full time.”
On stopping at 100 wins: “If you look back on the last 10 years, with all the limitations, I mean hell, I probably could have made that number 150 by now, 160, 170, whatever. But with everything that went down and only been able to run five a year, it’s 100 now.”
To the crowd after the race: “I saw a lot of you standing up when [Justin] Allgaier took the lead, and then a lot of you sat back down when I took the lead.”
2 New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has joined NASCAR as its first “Growth and Engagement Advisor.” The NFL All-Pro will connect with fans and share his own experience on social media, in addition to working with NASCAR’s marketing team. Kamara was introduced to the sport in November 2019 when he attended the Cup championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and his “The Big Squeezy” juice bar sponsored Ryan Vargas’ Xfinity car on the Daytona International Speedway road course this February. “I’m excited they carved out a role for me,” Kamara told The Associated Press of his new role with NASCAR. “I got an office. I got a key card. I feel like I never had a job besides the NFL, so I got two jobs now. [Saints coach] Sean Payton going to have to give me some downtime.”
3 Daniel Sylvestri topped a strong field at Dominion Raceway to collect his first CARS Tour victory. Sylvestri started on the outside pole alongside Mike Looney but got around the 2019 NASCAR weekly runner-up on the first lap. Looney moved back to the point with 40 laps remaining, but Sylvestri retook command over the next five laps and wasn’t threatened from there. Looney finished second, and Mini Tyrrell of Manassas was sixth. Other winners were Ryan Matthews (Virginia Racer Late Model doubleheader), Tyler Staton (Southern Ground Pounders Sportsman) and Dwight “Cowboy” Sauls (Southern Ground Pounders Open Wheel).
Also around the commonwealth:
Track points leader Kres Vandyke won the opener and finished third in a pair of 60-lap Late Model features at Motor Mile Speedway. Jacob Heafner took the checkered flag in the nightcap. Other winners were Doodle Lang (Mod 4), Kyle Barnes (Sportsman doubleheader sweep), Hank Turman (Super Street) and Peyton Howell (U-Car).
Greg Edwards held off Brenden Queen in a pair of 50-lap Late Model features at Langley Speedway. Other winners were Chase McAdams (Super Truck), Nick Sample (Grand Stock), Christian Keller (U-Car), Chris Kane (Enduro) and Matthew Leach (Champ Kart).
Richard Shupe Jr. and J.R. Davis split victories in twin 15-lap Modified features at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Jerry Dillow and Dale Hancock (Super Street doubleheader), Travis Quesenberry (U-Car), Tanner Cook (Pro Mini) and Braxton Surber (K-Car). Next up in Wytheville will be a fireworks showcase this Saturday.
Tristan McKee and Andrew Dean split wins in twin 35-lap Late Model features at Shenandoah Speedway. Virginia short-track legend Roy Hendrick, 67, piloted his family’s famed Flying 11 to finishes of third and fourth, respectively. Other winners were Chris Lilly (Legend) and Jamie Hite (U-Car).
