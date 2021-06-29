Fast Thoughts for June 30: Sellers seeks third consecutive 200-lap win at South Boston Speedway

1 Peyton Sellers vies for a third consecutive victory in South Boston Speedway’s longest and most prestigious event Saturday night — the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200. Sellers won the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown in 2018 and 2019, but the event was scrapped because of the pandemic last year. The track’s Late Model points leader is also atop the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national standings entering Saturday’s 200-lap feature that pays $10,000 to the winner. “We will change our design on the car to a red, white, and blue theme to support our troops and everything this country is all about,” Sellers said in a statement. “To be able to do that in front of our hometown crowd for the Fourth of July at South Boston Speedway doesn’t get any more special.” Also on tap are a 50-lap Limited Sportsman race, a 30-lap Pure Stock race, a 20-lap Hornets race, a firework show and a pre-race meet and greet with the drivers. Get more information at SouthBostonSpeedway.com, or watch Saturday’s Late Model feature on TrackPass or SoBoSpeedway.TV.
Also around the commonwealth:
Sellers was dominant en route to a sweep of 60-lap Late Model features Saturday night at Dominion Raceway. After leading flag to flag in a caution-free opener, Sellers needed only 14 laps to move from eighth to the point in the nightcap. Other winners were Dan Rogers (Dominion Stock doubleheader sweep), Cameron Ruggles (U-Car), Chris Humblet (Modifed), Cam Hensley (Any Car eight cylinder), CJ Terczak (Any Car four cylinder) and Tyler Warriner (Mini Cup).
Matt Carter swept a pair of 30-lap Modified features at Langley Speedway. Other winners were Chris Roberts (Grand Stock), Dale Nicholls (Super Street), Jacob Derrick (Legend), Pheonyx Kimball (Bandolero) and Richard Ellis (Enduro).
Tam Topham passed Kenny Peeples on Lap 19 for a Modified victory at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Jerry Dillow (Super Street), Tanner Cook (Pro Mini), Braxton Surber (K-Car) and Will Hostetler (U-Car).
Weather washed out the racing at Virginia Motor Speedway.
2 Todd Gordon is stepping away from his role as a Team Penske crew chief after this season. Gordon, who joined Ryan Blaney’s team before the 2020 season, announced Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he wanted to spend more time with his family after a decade atop the pit box at Penske. During that time, he’s won 23 Cup races, as well as a series championship with Joey Logano in 2018.
