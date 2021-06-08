Fast Thoughts for June 9: Jeff Gordon reportedly considering future at Fox Sports; NASCAR altering superspeedway rules; around the commonwealth

1 According to a report by Sports Business Journal, Jeff Gordon is weighing his options on returning to Fox Sports as a NASCAR analyst next season. According to Adam Stern’s report, Gordon is also considering expanding his role with Hendrick Motorsports, an organization to which he’s been tied since 1993. Fox’s part of this season’s broadcast schedule ends with this weekend’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Gordon has served as a Fox analyst since 2016.

2 NASCAR announced it is altering its rules package at superspeedways to slow cars by 7-10 mph. The changes include a smaller tapered spacer — with the opening reduced from 57/64 inch to 53/64 inch — removal of the wicker from the spoiler and making a reinforced roll bar near the rear wheel well mandatory. The changes are in response to Joey Logano’s rollover crash at Talladega Superspeedway in April, when his car skidded on its roof before sliding back to a stop on its wheels. Logano was uninjured, but he was very critical of the current rules package after the race.