Fast Thoughts for March 3: Michael McDowell running circles around Michael McDonald in 2021

Granted, the final lap of this year’s Great American Race will live in NASCAR lore: a journeyman driver finally breaking through in the sport’s richest race after Penske teammates eliminated each other. McDowell accomplished something he said afterward he never even dreamed of achieving. But it was Sunday’s sixth-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway that should provide Front Row Motorsports with the confidence it can remain within sight of the leaders throughout this season. The Dixie Vodka 400 was FRM’s first top-10 finish on a 1§-mile racetrack in the team’s history, which dates to 2005. Granted, that stat may make Sunday sound like a fluke, but McDowell was a consistent resident in the top 10 in the final stage of that race. “Momentum and confidence is hard to fabricate,” McDowell said in a Zoom call Tuesday. “You can’t just make it up. You either have it or you don’t and you only have it with results and performance. ... I do think that we have more confidence and, like I said, it affects every area from the shop to the pit stops to myself.” Even McDonald might have difficulty forgetting about McDowell’s success to start this season, and based on Sunday’s run, there might be a lot more to come.