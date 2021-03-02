Fast Thoughts for March 3:

1 With no more runnin’ down the wrong road, Michael McDowell is rocking and rolling this season. Full disclosure: Over the past decade — when McDowell was a consistent backmarker and a television or radio announcer would mention his name maybe once every three months — Michael McDonald’s song “Sweet Freedom” would pop into my head. At the time, it seemed I should have apologized to the former Doobie Brothers member for tying the two together. This tale of the tape before this year proves my point:

Entering 2021, I’ll freely admit I didn’t include McDowell among the top 20 in my preseason driver capsules. (The Doobie Brothers might still reside in my top 20 bands, but that’s another discussion for another time.) However, it’s the driver of the No. 34 Chevy who is having the much better 2021. Heck, only he and Kevin Harvick — a nine-time race-winner last year — have top-10 finishes in each of the first three Cup races this season. McDowell seems to be turning this comparison with McDonald into a landslide in the opposite direction.

Granted, the final lap of this year’s Great American Race will live in NASCAR lore: a journeyman driver finally breaking through in the sport’s richest race after Penske teammates eliminated each other. McDowell achieved something he said afterward he never even dreamed of achieving. But it was Sunday’s sixth-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway that should provide Front Row Motorsports with the confidence it can remain within sight of the leaders throughout the season. The Dixie Vodka 400 was FRM’s first top-10 finish on a 1§-mile racetrack in the team’s history, which dates to 2005. Granted, that stat may make Sunday sound like a fluke, but McDowell was a consistent resident in the top 10 in the second half of that race. “Momentum and confidence is hard to fabricate,” McDowell said in a Zoom call Tuesday. “You can’t just make it up. “You either have it or you don’t and you only have it with results and performance. ... I do think that we have more confidence and, like I said, it affects every area from the shop to the pit stops to myself.” Even McDonald might have difficulty forgetting about McDowell’s success to start this season, and based on Sunday’s run, there might be a lot more to come.