Fast Thoughts for May 26: Numbers worth noting from Chase Elliott's win Sunday at COTA; Truck playoff race moved out of Canada; around the commonwealth

800: Cup victories for Chevrolet, most among manufacturers. Ford is second with 708, and Dodge (218), Plymouth (190) and Toyota (157) round out the top five.

2 Because of pandemic concerns, NASCAR is moving the second Truck playoff race out of Canada. The original schedule had the Camping World Truck Series racing at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Ontario on Sept. 5, only hours before the Cup Series opened its postseason at Darlington Raceway. Instead, Darlington will now host a Truck-Cup doubleheader on that Sunday, with the Truck race at 1:30 p.m. and the Cup race starting at 6. The Xfinity Series was already scheduled to run at Darlington on Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

3 This week’s short-track spotlight: Davey Callihan passed Peyton Sellers on the final restart with five laps remaining to steal the win in the first of two 60-lap Late Model features at Dominion Raceway. Sellers wouldn’t be denied in the nightcap, moving from 13th to the lead in the first 15 laps and holding off Doug Barnes for a comfortable victory. Other winners were Dan Rogers (Dominion Stock), C.J. Terczak (Any Car), Tyler Warriner (Mini Cup) and Keith Riley (Mini Stock).

Also around the commonwealth: