Fast Thoughts for May 26: Numbers worth noting from Chase Elliott's win Sunday at COTA; Truck playoff race moved out of Canada; around the commonwealth

1 Numbers worth noting from Chase Elliott’s victory on a soggy Sunday at Circuit of the Americas:
4: Hendrick Motorsports drivers to win in the first 14 Cup races this season: Elliott (one win), Alex Bowman (two), Willliam Byron (one) and Kyle Larson (one). The last season in which all four of Hendrick’s drivers visited victory lane was 2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (four wins), Jeff Gordon (four), Jimmie Johnson (four) and Kasey Kahne (one).
5: Total wins by Hendrick drivers this season, matching Joe Gibbs Racing for the most by one team. Last season, Hendrick drivers won only two of the first 22 races.
6: Career Cup victories by Elliott on road courses. The defending Cup champion has won five of the past six races on that track type. Elliott — tied for third all-time in NASCAR road-course wins with Rusty Wallace and Ricky Rudd — trails only Jeff Gordon’s nine and Tony Stewart’s eight.
12: Elliott’s win total in the Cup Series, tied with Terry Labonte for third on the Hendrick Motorsports win list. Jeff Gordon recorded 93 wins, and Jimmie Johnson is second with 83.
268: Cup victories for Hendrick Motorsports, tying Petty Enterprises for the most such wins in series history. Petty won 268 races between 1949 and 1999; Hendrick has collected all of his since 1984.
800: Cup victories for Chevrolet, most among manufacturers. Ford is second with 708, and Dodge (218), Plymouth (190) and Toyota (157) round out the top five.
2 Because of pandemic concerns, NASCAR is moving the second Truck playoff race out of Canada. The original schedule had the Camping World Truck Series racing at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Ontario on Sept. 5, only hours before the Cup Series opened its postseason at Darlington Raceway. Instead, Darlington will now host a Truck-Cup doubleheader on that Sunday, with the Truck race at 1:30 p.m. and the Cup race starting at 6. The Xfinity Series was already scheduled to run at Darlington on Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m.
3 This week’s short-track spotlight: Davey Callihan passed Peyton Sellers on the final restart with five laps remaining to steal the win in the first of two 60-lap Late Model features at Dominion Raceway. Sellers wouldn’t be denied in the nightcap, moving from 13th to the lead in the first 15 laps and holding off Doug Barnes for a comfortable victory. Other winners were Dan Rogers (Dominion Stock), C.J. Terczak (Any Car), Tyler Warriner (Mini Cup) and Keith Riley (Mini Stock).
Also around the commonwealth:
Points leader Brenden Queen and Danny Edwards split wins in twin 50-lap Late Model features at Langley Speedway. Other winners were Chris Roberts (Grand Stock), Travis Wall (Pro Six), Christian Keller (U-Car), Tommy Jackson Jr. (Legend), Ryley Music (Bandolero) and Aaron Leach (Champ Kart).
Chuck Bowie passed Vaughan Haywood on Lap 3 and never surrendered the lead in a 35-lap Pro Late Model feature at Virginia Motor Speedway. Track points leader Justin Williams finished second. Other winners were Mechanicsville’s Davis Lipscombe (Sportsman), Josh Harris (Modified) and Brian Maxey (Limited Stock).
Morgan Widener swept a pair of 15-lap Modified features at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Jerry Dillow and Brian Coake (Super Street doubleheader), Travis Quesenberry and Kayla Surber (U-Car), Shawn King (Pro Mini) and Ethan Jones (K-Car).
Cole Knopp rolled to a dominant victory in the 40-lap Late Model feature at Shenandoah Speedway. Other winners were Chris Lilly (Legend), Brian Kirby (Sportsman), Mike Chapman (U-Car) and Kaeden Ballos (Bandolero).
