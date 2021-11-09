 Skip to main content
Fast Thoughts for Nov. 10: Numbers worth noting from the 2021 season
Fast Thoughts for Nov. 10: Numbers worth noting from the 2021 season

NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

Denny Hamlin has qualified for the Cup championship race in three consecutive seasons, but he’s led only two combined laps in those races.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Numbers worth noting from the 2021 season:

0: Laps led by Denny Hamlin in the past two championship races at Phoenix Raceway. Hamlin was the only championship contender not to lead a lap in either the 2020 or ’21 season finale. His two laps led at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2019 were also the fewest of the four championship contenders in that race.

0: Cup wins by Kevin Harvick this season, snapping his streak of 11 years with a points win. Regardless, he finished fifth in the points standings, as he did a year ago when he won nine times.

2: Hendrick Motorsports drivers in the Cup championship race, the first time the organization achieved that in the eight-year history of the current playoff format.

3: Cup championships won by Hendrick drivers in the past six years: Jimmie Johnson (2016), Chase Elliott (2020) and Larson.

3: Consecutive seasons Hamlin has qualified for the championship race, the longest active streak in the Cup series.

5: Playoff victories in 2021 by Kyle Larson, tying Tony Stewart in his championship season of 2011 for the most wins in the 18-year history of the 10-race playoffs.

6: Career Cup victories by Larson in his first 223 career starts, 219 with Chip Ganassi Racing.

8.4: Hamlin’s average finishing position this season, best in the Cup series. Larson’s average was 9.1.

10: Victories by Kyle Larson in 2021, the most in a Cup season since Jimmie Johnson’s 10 in his 2007 championship campaign.

17: Cup victories by Hendrick Motorsports this season, the organization’s first without Johnson behind the wheel since 2001.

17: Consecutive seasons in which Kyle Busch has recorded a Cup points win, tied with David Pearson (1964-80) for the second-longest such streak in NASCAR history.

18: Consecutive seasons in which Richard Petty (1960-77) recorded a Cup points win, the most in NASCAR history.

37: The points margin Larson (1,472) would have held over Hamlin (1,435) for the Cup championship if the series didn’t utilize a playoff format. Elliott (1,228) would have finished third in that scenario, 244 points behind Larson, with Ryan Blaney (1,158) fourth and Martin Truex Jr. (1,150) fifth.

46: Career Cup victories for Hamlin, the most among active drivers without a series championship.

50: Career Cup victories for Junior Johnson, who holds the series record for most victories without a series championship.

280: Cup wins by Hendrick Motorsports, the most in series history.

2,581: Laps led by Larson, the most in a Cup season since Jeff Gordon led 2,610 in 31 races in 1995, his first championship season.

9,196: Laps completed by Hamlin this season out of a possible 9,200. Hamlin finished on the lead lap in 34 races, including the final 19.

