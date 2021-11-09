Fast Thoughts for Nov. 10: Numbers worth noting from the 2021 season

Numbers worth noting from the 2021 season:

0: Laps led by Denny Hamlin in the past two championship races at Phoenix Raceway. Hamlin was the only championship contender not to lead a lap in either the 2020 or ’21 season finale. His two laps led at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2019 were also the fewest of the four championship contenders in that race.

0: Cup wins by Kevin Harvick this season, snapping his streak of 11 years with a points win. Regardless, he finished fifth in the points standings, as he did a year ago when he won nine times.

2: Hendrick Motorsports drivers in the Cup championship race, the first time the organization achieved that in the eight-year history of the current playoff format.

3: Cup championships won by Hendrick drivers in the past six years: Jimmie Johnson (2016), Chase Elliott (2020) and Larson.

3: Consecutive seasons Hamlin has qualified for the championship race, the longest active streak in the Cup series.

5: Playoff victories in 2021 by Kyle Larson, tying Tony Stewart in his championship season of 2011 for the most wins in the 18-year history of the 10-race playoffs.