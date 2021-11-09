Fast Thoughts for Nov. 10: Numbers worth noting from the 2021 season

Numbers worth noting from the 2021 season:
0: Laps led by Denny Hamlin in the past two championship races at Phoenix Raceway. Hamlin was the only championship contender not to lead a lap in either the 2020 or ’21 season finale. His two laps led at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2019 were also the fewest of the four championship contenders in that race.
0: Cup wins by Kevin Harvick this season, snapping his streak of 11 years with a points win. Regardless, he finished fifth in the points standings, as he did a year ago when he won nine times.
2: Hendrick Motorsports drivers in the Cup championship race, the first time the organization achieved that in the eight-year history of the current playoff format.
3: Cup championships won by Hendrick drivers in the past six years: Jimmie Johnson (2016), Chase Elliott (2020) and Larson.
3: Consecutive seasons Hamlin has qualified for the championship race, the longest active streak in the Cup series.
5: Playoff victories in 2021 by Kyle Larson, tying Tony Stewart in his championship season of 2011 for the most wins in the 18-year history of the 10-race playoffs.
6: Career Cup victories by Larson in his first 223 career starts, 219 with Chip Ganassi Racing.
8.4: Hamlin’s average finishing position this season, best in the Cup series. Larson’s average was 9.1.
10: Victories by Kyle Larson in 2021, the most in a Cup season since Jimmie Johnson’s 10 in his 2007 championship campaign.
17: Cup victories by Hendrick Motorsports this season, the organization’s first without Johnson behind the wheel since 2001.
17: Consecutive seasons in which Kyle Busch has recorded a Cup points win, tied with David Pearson (1964-80) for the second-longest such streak in NASCAR history.
18: Consecutive seasons in which Richard Petty (1960-77) recorded a Cup points win, the most in NASCAR history.
37: The points margin Larson (1,472) would have held over Hamlin (1,435) for the Cup championship if the series didn’t utilize a playoff format. Elliott (1,228) would have finished third in that scenario, 244 points behind Larson, with Ryan Blaney (1,158) fourth and Martin Truex Jr. (1,150) fifth.
46: Career Cup victories for Hamlin, the most among active drivers without a series championship.
50: Career Cup victories for Junior Johnson, who holds the series record for most victories without a series championship.
280: Cup wins by Hendrick Motorsports, the most in series history.
2,581: Laps led by Larson, the most in a Cup season since Jeff Gordon led 2,610 in 31 races in 1995, his first championship season.
9,196: Laps completed by Hamlin this season out of a possible 9,200. Hamlin finished on the lead lap in 34 races, including the final 19.
