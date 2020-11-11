Fast Thoughts for Nov. 11: 2020 NASCAR Cup season by the numbers

91 Kevin Harvick’s points margin of victory in the Cup standings over Denny Hamlin if no playoff format had been used, according to Racing-Reference.info. Elliott would have finished third, 136 points behind Harvick’s 1,401. In fact, Harvick is likely growing tired of this situation playing out. With no playoff format, Harvick would have won his fourth series championship, adding to those secured in 2010, ’15 and ’16. So who would have won Harvick’s title in 2014? Jeff Gordon, who would have matched fellow NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with a seventh Cup championship. Gordon also won the 2004 and ’07 titles in the non-playoff scenario.