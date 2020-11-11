Fast Thoughts for Nov. 11: 2020 NASCAR Cup season by the numbers

0 Cup seasons in which a driver outside the championship four won the season finale (in the seven-year history of the elimination-style playoff format).
3 Father-son combos to win NASCAR Cup Series titles — Lee Petty (1954, ’58-59) and son Richard Petty (1964, ’67, ’71-72, ’74-75, ’79); Ned Jarrett (1961, ’65) and son Dale Jarrett (1999); and Bill Elliott (1988) and son Chase Elliott (2020).
3 Cup champions from the state of Georgia — Chase Elliott of Dawsonville; Bill Elliott of Dawsonville; and 1952 and ’55 champion Tim Flock of Atlanta.
3 Victories by Chase Elliott in four cut-off races during the playoffs — Charlotte Roval (Round of 12), Martinsville Speedway (round of eight) and Phoenix Raceway (championship race). That’s the most of any driver since the elimination format was implemented.
4 Top-four finishing positions Sunday at Phoenix Raceway for the championship four — Elliott first, Brad Keselowski second, Joey Logano third and Manchester High alumnus Denny Hamlin fourth.
6 Different champions in the seven-year history of this playoff format — Kevin Harvick (2014); Kyle Busch (2015, ’19); Jimmie Johnson (2016); Martin Truex Jr. (2017); Joey Logano (2018); and Chase Elliott (2020).
13 Cup championships won by Henrick Motorsports — 1995-98, 2001, ’06-10, ’13, ’16, ’20. Car owner Rick Hendrick’s teams have won half of the past 26 Cup titles.
32 Years since the last time the series’ most popular driver won the Cup championship — Bill Elliott in 1988.
91 Kevin Harvick’s points margin of victory in the Cup standings over Denny Hamlin if no playoff format had been used, according to Racing-Reference.info. Elliott would have finished third, 136 points behind Harvick’s 1,401. In fact, Harvick is likely growing tired of this situation playing out. With no playoff format, Harvick would have won his fourth series championship, adding to those secured in 2010, ’15 and ’16. So who would have won Harvick’s title in 2014? Jeff Gordon, who would have matched fellow NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with a seventh Cup championship. Gordon also won the 2004 and ’07 titles in the non-playoff scenario.
96 Days until the first points race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup season: the Daytona 500.