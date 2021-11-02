Fast Thoughts for Nov. 3: Will open-mic night at Martinsville cost Denny Hamlin a championship?

1 Denny Hamlin’s anger was justified, but will open-mic night at Martinsville Speedway cost him a Cup title?
The Manchester High School alumnus had every right to be angry about Alex Bowman’s aggressive move for the lead on Lap 495 of the Xfinity 500, particularly when you consider the situation from Hamlin’s perspective.
First, he gave Bowman plenty of space to make a clean pass. Considering the Hendrick Motorsports driver had already won three times this season and was no longer in contention for a championship, taking that risk with a title contender in the penultimate race of the year doesn’t justify the reward. Bowman wasn’t racing for his job, and he could have clipped Hamlin completely out of the championship four.
Adding fuel to this fire: memories of Chase Briscoe botching his pass attempt on Hamlin at the Indianapolis road course in August. Hamlin has provided competitors this season with room to pass for the lead, as Kyle Larson did late in the race at the Charlotte Roval. All the Joe Gibbs Racing mainstay was asking of Bowman on Sunday was to race him the way he had been racing others.
Even Hamlin’s showdown with Bowman on the frontstretch of the track after the checkered flag dropped wasn’t a big deal. It was much better than affecting the outcome of the race, and it provided the final fireworks in an eventful elimination contest.
Where Hamlin’s response slid sideways was when NBC put a microphone in his face after he had parked his Toyota.
Trashing Bowman — a driver who has won four times this season, two more than Hamlin and three in clean fashion — only earned Hamlin another rival for this weekend.
Steering clear of any particular car at Phoenix Raceway, a one-mile flat track, isn’t easy. Instead of maybe earning a courtesy pass of Bowman — who might have shown regret for last Sunday’s move — it’s more likely Bowman will provide resistance when he gets the chance. Hamlin now has to finish in front of the Hendrick duo of Larson and Chase Elliott and hope a third — Bowman — stays out of his way.
In addition, it’s probably best for Hamlin to stop reminding the crowd about what he brought upon himself at Martinsville four years ago. Wrecking Chase Elliott for the lead — when both were running for a spot in the championship race — has earned Hamlin the ire of the Martinsville crowd since then, and anything he says is unlikely to help win over those fans. Hamlin has matured a lot as a driver since that point, but the easiest way to move past it is to stop bringing it up.
2 NASCAR officials will require Kyle Busch to take sensitivity training in the offseason.
Busch hasn’t shied away from salty language to communicate his displeasure with his equipment this season, and some barbs have made it past TV censors. But he took it a step further Sunday when — while describing what happened during a racing incident with Brad Keselowski — Busch used a term that disparages those with intellectual disabilities.
NASCAR said the language violated driver conduct guidelines, and that the training will be the extent of the discipline. The penalty is the same NASCAR issued to Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan, who used the same term during an online race broadcast in January on the social media platform Twitch.
3 Richmond Raceway will play host to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour next April, adding more action to a packed spring schedule in the commonwealth.
The tour will visit Richmond for the second consecutive season on April 1, giving the track a tripleheader weekend with the ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity race on April 2 and the Toyota Owners 400 Cup race on April 3. The next weekend, Martinsville Speedway will host the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series April 7-9. Get tickets for the events atrichmondraceway.com and martinsvillespeedway.com, and watch for updates at racingvirginia.com.
(804) 649-6837
Twitter: @cwilinric