Fast Thoughts for Nov. 3: Will open-mic night at Martinsville cost Denny Hamlin a championship?

Where Hamlin’s response slid sideways was when NBC put a microphone in his face after he had parked his Toyota.

Trashing Bowman — a driver who has won four times this season, two more than Hamlin and three in clean fashion — only earned Hamlin another rival for this weekend.

Steering clear of any particular car at Phoenix Raceway, a one-mile flat track, isn’t easy. Instead of maybe earning a courtesy pass of Bowman — who might have shown regret for last Sunday’s move — it’s more likely Bowman will provide resistance when he gets the chance. Hamlin now has to finish in front of the Hendrick duo of Larson and Chase Elliott and hope a third — Bowman — stays out of his way.

In addition, it’s probably best for Hamlin to stop reminding the crowd about what he brought upon himself at Martinsville four years ago. Wrecking Chase Elliott for the lead — when both were running for a spot in the championship race — has earned Hamlin the ire of the Martinsville crowd since then, and anything he says is unlikely to help win over those fans. Hamlin has matured a lot as a driver since that point, but the easiest way to move past it is to stop bringing it up.

2 NASCAR officials will require Kyle Busch to take sensitivity training in the offseason.