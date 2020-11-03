Fast Thoughts for Nov. 4: Harvick missing cut doesn't taint Cup title; how will playoff format be altered; around the commonwealth

1 Though one feels terribly for Kevin Harvick, whoever reigns Sunday at Phoenix Raceway will have earned this season’s Cup championship. As we’ve seen with every sport since the return from the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing since mid-March has been normal. Consider this: Should a false positive test have cost Jimmie Johnson a spot in the playoffs? Should the rookie class have had to race the past 31 races without the benefit of practice time at the track? Was it fair that drivers who are usually strong at Richmond Raceway — where a regular-season race was canceled — had to instead race at the Daytona International Speedway road course? If anything, Harvick being eliminated before Phoenix fits the narrative of this crazy season. It was obvious before Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway the playoff system is flawed — something you’ve read dozens of times on this page over the past six years. But Chase Elliott entered last Sunday knowing he had to win at Martinsville to advance to the title race, and he did. “I mean, the rules are the rules,” Elliott said after Sunday’s race at Martinsville. “I don’t get a vote in that. I don’t want a vote in that. I know they’re the same for everybody when you start the year. Whether you might agree or not agree with it, that’s just what it is.”