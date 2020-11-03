Fast Thoughts for Nov. 4: Harvick missing cut doesn't taint Cup title; how will playoff format be altered; around the commonwealth

1 Though one feels terribly for Kevin Harvick, whoever reigns Sunday at Phoenix Raceway will have earned this season’s Cup championship. As we’ve seen with every sport since the return from the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing since mid-March has been normal. Consider this: Should a false positive test have cost Jimmie Johnson a spot in the playoffs? Should the rookie class have had to race the past 31 races without the benefit of practice time at the track? Was it fair that drivers who are usually strong at Richmond Raceway — where a regular-season race was canceled — had to instead race at the Daytona International Speedway road course? If anything, Harvick being eliminated before Phoenix fits the narrative of this crazy season. It was obvious before Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway the playoff system is flawed — something you’ve read dozens of times on this page over the past six years. But Chase Elliott entered last Sunday knowing he had to win at Martinsville to advance to the title race, and he did. “I mean, the rules are the rules,” Elliott said after Sunday’s race at Martinsville. “I don’t get a vote in that. I don’t want a vote in that. I know they’re the same for everybody when you start the year. Whether you might agree or not agree with it, that’s just what it is.”
2 With that said, I’m guessing the playoff rules will be tweaked next season, but how will NASCAR do so? As former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin summed it up: “Yeah, I mean, [NASCAR] wanted a Game 7 moment. The only issues I have is that you can’t ignore the first eight innings. Myself, Harvick have dominated for most of the season. But it’s a three-race schedule. ... It’s not a full body of work for your whole season any more. As far as excitement, sure, we had some excitement this week. The guy with the nine wins [is] not in the final four somehow.” With that said, a look at these numbers suggest how this can rectified may not have an easy answer. Below are the four drivers who qualified for the championship race and Harvick, plus how many points each had entering the Round of 8:
Kevin Denny Brad Chase Joey Harvick Hamlin Keselowski Elliott Logano (4,067 points) (4,054) (4,035) (4,027) (4,022)
Finish at Kansas 2nd 15th 4th 6th 1st
Finish at Texas 16th 9th 6th 20th 10th
Finish at Martinsville 17th 11th 4th 1st 3rd
Should a driver who’s won more than 25% of his starts be given a bye into the title race? Should Hamlin, who won seven times? Perhaps more points should be awarded for wins. However, with only one top-15 finish in the playoffs’ penultimate segment, Harvick did himself no favors with his finishes at Texas and Martinsville.
3 Around the commonwealth: Doug Barnes was scary fast in the waning laps to win the 200-lap Late Model feature on Halloween night at Dominion Raceway. Barnes started fourth, but he was able to sneak past Peyton Sellers in the final 25 laps to collect the $10,000 first prize. Other winners were Logan Clark (Virginia Racer Late Model), Todd Ruggles (U-Car) and Thomas Fontaine (Any Car). ... Mark Wertz capped his Modified track championship at Langley Speedway by rolling to victory in the Shawn Balluzzo Memorial 100 at Langley Speedway. Before the race, Wertz honored Balluzzo — who was killed in a crash July 11 in a Modified race — by driving the warmup laps with a vase holding Balluzzo’s ashes. Other winners were Thomas Fontaine (Enduro), Jared Clarke (Pro Six), Ryan Mattews and Matt Dail (Legends doubleheader), Chris Bechtel (Champ Karts), Aaliyah Paynter (Bandolero) and Tim Wilson (Grand Stock). Others crowned track champions were Charlie Bryant (Enduro), Jesse Jones (U-Car), Clarke (Pro Six), Tommy Jackson Jr. (Legends), Aaron Leach (Champ Karts), Ryley Music (Bandolero) and Paul Lubno (Grand Stock) ... Wythe Raceway’s Fall Nationals were canceled after heavy rain saturated the infield pit area.