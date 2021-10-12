Fast Thoughts for Oct. 13: NASCAR seeking truce in Kevin Harvick-Chase Elliott feud; reduction of horsepower sees increase of speed at Next Gen Roval test

1 NASCAR will meet with Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick this week in the hopes of creating a “truce” in their feud. Harvick stole most of the headlines Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course when he spun Elliott into a retaining wall as payback for Elliott’s retaliatory spin of Harvick three weeks earlier at Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick’s maneuver Sunday put Elliott in danger of being eliminated from the NASCAR Cup playoffs, but Elliott rallied to finish 12th and advanced. Harvick, meanwhile, crashed and was eliminated from the playoffs with Sunday’s 33rd-place finish. “Now we’ve had Bristol, which one felt slighted on, and obviously [Sunday], which the other feels slighted on, so hopefully we can put a truce in place there,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “But we will just continue to monitor the situation and try not to let it get out of control. We don’t want to park anybody. We want all the fans to see the drivers that they came out to see, so that’ll try to be a last resort. If we keep seeing things, then we will absolutely have to take some sort of action there.” The three-race round of eight begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.