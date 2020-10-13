Fast Thoughts for Oct. 14: Rain adds to fun at Charlotte Roval; Bowyer, DiBenedetto rewarded for impressive debuts; around the commonwealth

1 Adding water enhances 2020 NASCAR recipe: Chase Elliott extended his winning streak on road courses to four — the past two Roval races, the Daytona road course race in August and last August’s stop at Watkins Glen — so no surprise there. But after wondering for years how the NASCAR Cup cars might handle in the rain, seeing the drivers navigate through puddles under the green flag made for a very enjoyable few hours of television. What’s always interested me most in sports is seeing how an athlete deals with imperfect conditions. In golf, that means playing courses where just shooting par might be good enough to win. In racing, that means putting on the rain tires and letting the world’s best stock car drivers keep those vehicles on the track. With 36 points races and the two exhibitions, the NASCAR Cup Series has always been a slog, so finding some way to differentiate what we’re seeing this week from what happened last week is welcome. In this compressed schedule, there have been 28 points races and an exhibition in 21 weeks, which could easily lead to viewer burnout. However, my interest level in the season’s final four weeks hasn’t been higher in several years. Looking forward to seeing how it ends and if the 2021 schedule overhaul continues this momentum.
2 Kudos to Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto for being rewarded following impressive debuts with their new teams. Bowyer was a much-needed spark for Fox Sports this year, as his sense of humor fit perfectly with the tone of the online races and later when he joined the broadcast booth during Xfinity events. In addition, his personality should mesh well next season with the straightforward styles of Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon during Cup races, something that was missing with Darrell Waltrip’s retirement. Meanwhile, DiBenedetto deserved to be rewarded after earning a playoff spot with Wood Brothers Racing. His new deal is only a one-year extension, and Austin Cindric will remain in Xfinity next year before being promoted in 2022. But a quick look at what DiBenedetto did in 32 races without much of any practice time shows he deserved another shot next season, particularly with a team that hasn’t been among NASCAR’s elite in decades. Wood Brothers Racing’s statistics over the past five years:
Laps Pts. Year Driver Starts Wins Top-5s Top-10s led rank
2016 Ryan Blaney 36 0 3 9 11 20
2017 Ryan Blaney 36 1 4 14 301 9
2018 Paul Menard 36 0 1 7 14 19
2019 Paul Menard 36 0 0 4 11 19
2020 Matt DiBenedetto 32 0 3 8 76 15
3 Around the commonwealth: Josh Berry closed in on the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series points championship by winning the second in a pair of 60-lap Late Model features at Dominion Raceway. After starting third in the opener, the JR Motorsports driver was slowed by tire troubles and finished ninth, with Daniel Silvestri taking the checkered flag. Berry had no such problems in the nightcap, driving from ninth to the lead in the first 30 laps en route to the win. Berry has collected 21 wins and 30 top-five finishes in 34 starts this season and holds a 32-point lead on Peyton Sellers entering the final week of the weekly series. Berry will compete in the Fall Brawl at Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, N.C., on Saturday and in a doubleheader at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, N.C., on Sunday to close out his first weekly national title. ... Wythe Raceway picked a great weekend for the Rattlesnake Apocalypse, as more than two inches of rain transformed the course on the track and around the facility into a muddy obstacle course as part of the Virginia Championship Hare Scramble Series. Find more coverage, including more than 100 photos from Sunday’s actions, at facebook.com/Rattlesnakegp. ... Rain washed out the action at Langley Speedway.