Fast Thoughts for Oct. 14: Rain adds to fun at Charlotte Roval; Bowyer, DiBenedetto rewarded for impressive debuts; around the commonwealth

1 Adding water enhances 2020 NASCAR recipe: Chase Elliott extended his winning streak on road courses to four — the past two Roval races, the Daytona road course race in August and last August’s stop at Watkins Glen — so no surprise there. But after wondering for years how the NASCAR Cup cars might handle in the rain, seeing the drivers navigate through puddles under the green flag made for a very enjoyable few hours of television. What’s always interested me most in sports is seeing how an athlete deals with imperfect conditions. In golf, that means playing courses where just shooting par might be good enough to win. In racing, that means putting on the rain tires and letting the world’s best stock car drivers keep those vehicles on the track. With 36 points races and the two exhibitions, the NASCAR Cup Series has always been a slog, so finding some way to differentiate what we’re seeing this week from what happened last week is welcome. In this compressed schedule, there have been 28 points races and an exhibition in 21 weeks, which could easily lead to viewer burnout. However, my interest level in the season’s final four weeks hasn’t been higher in several years. Looking forward to seeing how it ends and if the 2021 schedule overhaul continues this momentum.