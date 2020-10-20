Fast Thoughts for Oct. 21: Briscoe promoted to No. 14; is Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 a slam dunk?

1 Chase Briscoe lands “dream” ride in No. 14: The Xfinity points leader — who punched his ticket to the series championship race with his ninth win of the year Saturday — is being promoted to Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 14 in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. The vacancy was created when Clint Bowyer announced he was joining the Fox Sports broadcast booth in 2021. “People would ask me ‘What’s the goal?’ and I’d say ‘Man, the dream is to drive the 14,’” Briscoe told The Associated Press. “Never in a million years did I think that was possible. Getting to drive [Tony Stewart]’s car, and how much of a diehard Tony fan I was, it’s just crazy that I’m getting to drive that car.” Stewart became a co-owner of SHR in 2009 and drove the No. 14 from 2009 to 2016, winning his third Cup championship in 2011. Briscoe will bring primary sponsor Highpoint with him to the No. 14 next season.