Fast Thoughts for Oct. 21: Briscoe promoted to No. 14; is Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 a slam dunk?

1 Chase Briscoe lands “dream” ride in No. 14: The Xfinity points leader — who punched his ticket to the series championship race with his ninth win of the year Saturday — is being promoted to Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 14 in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. The vacancy was created when Clint Bowyer announced he was joining the Fox Sports broadcast booth in 2021. “People would ask me ‘What’s the goal?’ and I’d say ‘Man, the dream is to drive the 14,’” Briscoe told The Associated Press. “Never in a million years did I think that was possible. Getting to drive [Tony Stewart]’s car, and how much of a diehard Tony fan I was, it’s just crazy that I’m getting to drive that car.” Stewart became a co-owner of SHR in 2009 and drove the No. 14 from 2009 to 2016, winning his third Cup championship in 2011. Briscoe will bring primary sponsor Highpoint with him to the No. 14 next season.
2 Will Bubba Wallace drive the No. 23 car next season? The new team — co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Manchester High School alumnus Denny Hamlin — was the subject of a CBS Sports report that trademarks have been filed for the name 23XI Racing and the No. 23 car. That number hasn’t been used in the Cup Series since BK Racing shut down operations following the 2018 season. Though the number might be the most famous in NBA history, it hasn’t had much success in NASCAR’s top division. In 856 starts, the No. 23 has three wins, 102 top-10 finishes and seven poles. Frank Mundy collected two of those wins in 1951 at Columbia Speedway and Lakeview Speedway in Studebakers, and Al Keller won three years later in a Hudson at Oglethorpe Speedway.
3 Josh Berry likely secures first NASCAR weekly national championship: The JR Motorsports driver, who had dominant stops this season at Langley Speedway and Dominion Raceway, appears to have clinched his first Advance Auto Parks Weekly Series title with a perfect road trip to North Carolina. Berry won the Fall Brawl 80-lap feature at Hickory Speedway on Saturday night, then swept two 40-lap features at Southern National Motorsports Park on Sunday. The final points standings were not available at press time, but Berry led Peyton Sellers by 32 points entering the weekend. “It’s just an awesome weekend,” Berry said in victory lane after his second win Sunday. “We’ve had a great year and a great last couple months. Man, we’ve been really fast everywhere we’ve went.” Berry won 26 times in the abbreviated season, including 24 that counted toward the championship.
4 Around the commonwealth: Sellers won the second race of a Late Model doubleheader at Dominion Raceway as he claimed the track championship. In the opener, John Goin utilized a last-lap bump-and-run to deny the Danville native a sweep. In the Modified division, Chris Humblet finished second in a pair of 35-lap features to claim his second consecutive track championship. Mike Rudy and Jimmy Humblet, Chris Humblet’s father, split the wins. Other winners were Kris Kurtz (Mini Stock), Alex Ayers (U-Car) and Bradley Wilson (Any Car). ... Chesapeake’s Brenden Queen finished third in a pair of 50-lap Late Model features to claim his first track championship at Langley Speedway. Connor Hall swept both victories, holding off Greg Edwards in each race. Other winners were Nick Sample and Paul Lubno (Grand Stock doubleheader), Jarred Clarke (Pro Six), Tommy Jackson Jr. (Legend), Cole Bruce (Virginia Racer), Ryley Music (Bandolero) and Chris Kane (Enduro). ... Jeremy Steele led every lap en route to a 50-lap Modified feature at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Daniel Wright (U-Car), Jerry Dillow (Super Street), Shawn King (Pro Mini) and Rusty Tate (K-Car).