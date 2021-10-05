Fast Thoughts for Oct. 6: Bubba Wallace rises to the moment in breakthrough win; Talladega winners prove track probably doesn't belong in playoffs

In the weeks following the death of George Floyd, Wallace was the driving force in Confederate flags finally being banned at NASCAR races. He helped the sport acknowledge there was much more it should be doing in regard to social justice.

And he unified the Cup garage when several drivers pushed his Chevrolet Camaro down pit road at the same Talladega Superspeedway where he won Monday afternoon.

Make no mistake that Wallace’s first season behind the wheel for 23XI Racing has been far from ideal. Driving for co-owners Michael Jordan and Manchester High School alumnus Denny Hamlin has brought a new level of expectations for Wallace, who had only two top-10 finishes in his first 30 starts this season.

However, since embracing his role as the voice of the social justice movement in NASCAR’s top series, Wallace has displayed a maturity that was missing two years ago. Being two years older — now age 27 — obviously helped, but it goes beyond that.

Wallace has carried himself like someone who belongs in the seat of an upper-echelon Toyota team.

More importantly, his composure has made him the perfect spokesman to help push for the changes NASCAR has made ... and must continue to make as his future in the sport unfolds.