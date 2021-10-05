Fast Thoughts for Oct. 6: Bubba Wallace rises to the moment in breakthrough win; Talladega winners prove track probably doesn't belong in playoffs

1 Bubba Wallace’s composure helps him rise to the moment in his breakthrough victory.
Think back to two years ago when the NASCAR Cup Series visited the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course for its annual playoff stop. The Chevrolets of Alex Bowman and Bubba Wallace rubbed each other the wrong way several times early in the event. Wallace responded by repeatedly sending an obscene gesture in Bowman’s direction, and Bowman reacted by spinning out Wallace on Lap 42.
After the race, Wallace confronted Bowman, who was sitting outside his car receiving medical attention. That didn’t stop the then-Richard Petty Motorsports driver from sharing his anger — in the form of liquid inside a Gatorade bottle — with Bowman’s face.
The decision — and the optics of the video — earned the ire of NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’Donnell, who told SiriusXM: “I would say I will be having a conversation with Bubba Wallace. That was really not classy whatsoever. I understand that drivers have issues with each other during the race. We totally get that, but with drivers on the ground being tended to by medical personnel, you need to be smarter than that, and we’ll have that conversation with Bubba and we’ll see how that goes.”
Now contrast that with the Bubba Wallace we’ve seen since last summer.
In the weeks following the death of George Floyd, Wallace was the driving force in Confederate flags finally being banned at NASCAR races. He helped the sport acknowledge there was much more it should be doing in regard to social justice.
And he unified the Cup garage when several drivers pushed his Chevrolet Camaro down pit road at the same Talladega Superspeedway where he won Monday afternoon.
Make no mistake that Wallace’s first season behind the wheel for 23XI Racing has been far from ideal. Driving for co-owners Michael Jordan and Manchester High School alumnus Denny Hamlin has brought a new level of expectations for Wallace, who had only two top-10 finishes in his first 30 starts this season.
However, since embracing his role as the voice of the social justice movement in NASCAR’s top series, Wallace has displayed a maturity that was missing two years ago. Being two years older — now age 27 — obviously helped, but it goes beyond that.
Wallace has carried himself like someone who belongs in the seat of an upper-echelon Toyota team.
More importantly, his composure has made him the perfect spokesman to help push for the changes NASCAR has made ... and must continue to make as his future in the sport unfolds.
“When you want to stand up for what’s right and be yourself, encourage others to do the same,” Wallace said Monday when asked if he had a message for fans. “So just be ready for that. Don’t let anybody else tell you you can’t do something that you’re so passionate about. Just always stay true to your craft. ... If you are passionate about being where you want to be inside this sport, then be part of it. Stay true to it, never give up, just keep pushing.”
2 With all of that said, this weekend wasn’t a ringing endorsement of Talladega’s spot in the NASCAR playoffs.
Consider the career statistics — in each driver’s respective series — of the three Talladega winners before this weekend:
Career Career Top-10 Laps Best pts. starts wins finishes led finish
Bubba Wallace (Cup) 142 0 11 91 22nd
Brandon Brown (Xfinity) 113 0 15 30 11th
Tate Fogleman (Truck) 45 0 1 1 17th
All three were playoff races, but not one winner had qualified for his series’ respective postseason. At a time when the best are supposed to be displaying their skill in the hopes of realizing their championship dreams, the random winners we saw this weekend don’t inspire much confidence that’s what we witnessed.
The races created some very happy gamblers who backed Wallace at 25-1 ... but no evidence that Talladega Superspeedway belongs in an elimination-style playoff format.
